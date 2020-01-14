Courteeners: "This is our best chance at a Number 1 album"

Liam Fray of Courteeners performs on stage during Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Carla Speight/Redferns/Getty Images

Liam Fray claims that if More. Again. Forever. hits the top, the band can "relax and make a jazz album".

Courteeners release their sixth album More. Again. Forever. this Friday (17 January) and frontman Liam Fray has high hopes for the record - in fact, it could be the Manchester band's first Number 1 album in the UK.

"The reviews seem positive," he told Radio X's Gordon Smart. "It's looking really good."

"This is our best chance to get a Number 1. But it's looking very tight."

The band's highest placing for an album was with Concrete Love, which reached Number 4 in 2014.

"Maybe it doesn't mean as much as it did, but I'd be lying if I said it wouldn't be cool to say we had a Number 1 album.

"Because then we can relax and do the jazz album next and it doesn't matter!"

Courteeners unveiled a new track from the album, titled Hanging Off Your Cloud, which is available to stream and download now:

NEW TRACK - ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ - as taken from the forthcoming album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ - is out now! You can stream and download the track now at the following link https://t.co/QqIyePMBT4 pic.twitter.com/Yvf4uWuyjz — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 13, 2020

The singer and guitarist also took time to explain the meaning of the title - and the very specific punctuation that's important to the phrase More. Again. Forever.

The short, sharp name for the LP is a reference to "the incessant nature" of life in 2020... "Whether it's drinking or social media... it's more, more, more, more, more. Again. Forever.

"I felt like it needed that kind of full stop."

Liam went on to explain that he was "a nerd" about grammar and punctuation, as it runs in the family.

"My mum's an English teacher - or she was. So I grew up with having that at the dinner table every night, I was like chill out, do you know what I mean?

"But as I've grown older and with text speak - you're on a hiding to nothing, who cares?"

More. Again. Forever. by Courteeners is released on Friday 17 January.