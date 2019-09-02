Courteeners new album More. Again. Forever.: release date, track listing & more

2 September 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 2 September 2019, 19:44

Courteeners in 2019
Courteeners in 2019. Picture: Ignition Records

Liam Fray and co will relase their sixth album early next year. Get all the details about the new album here.

Courteeners will release their sixth studio album early in 2020.

Titled More. Again. Forever., the LP is the follow-up to 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous and will be released on 17 January 2020. The album has been produced by Joseph Cross.

The first single to be taken from the album is Heavy Jacket, which is available to stream and download now from thecourteeners.com.

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. tracklisting

Heart Attack
Heavy Jacket
More. Again. Forever.
Better Man
Hanging Off Your Cloud
Previous Parties
The Joy Of Missing Out
One Day At A Time
Take It On The Chin
Is Heaven Even Worth It?

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever.
Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. Picture: Ignition Records

More. Again. Forever. is available to pre-order via the band’s official website.

The announcement of the new album has been accompanied by the news of two huge shows in London and Manchester at the end of 2019.

Courteeners' 2019 UK arena dates:

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 September at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

