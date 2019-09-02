Courteeners new album More. Again. Forever.: release date, track listing & more

Liam Fray and co will relase their sixth album early next year. Get all the details about the new album here.

Courteeners will release their sixth studio album early in 2020.

Titled More. Again. Forever., the LP is the follow-up to 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous and will be released on 17 January 2020. The album has been produced by Joseph Cross.

The first single to be taken from the album is Heavy Jacket, which is available to stream and download now from thecourteeners.com.

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. tracklisting

Heart Attack

Heavy Jacket

More. Again. Forever.

Better Man

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Previous Parties

The Joy Of Missing Out

One Day At A Time

Take It On The Chin

Is Heaven Even Worth It?

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. Picture: Ignition Records

More. Again. Forever. is available to pre-order via the band’s official website.

The announcement of the new album has been accompanied by the news of two huge shows in London and Manchester at the end of 2019.

Courteeners' 2019 UK arena dates:

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 September at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.