The best Courteeners lyrics
9 April 2019, 17:58
Liam Fray is one of this country's finest wordsmiths: let's celebrate some of his finest rhyming couplets.
Not Nineteen Forever
“You're not nineteen forever, pull yourself together / I know it seems strange but things they change / Older woman and ever so slightly younger man / God bless the band, they're doing all they can.”
Yesterday, Today And Probably Tomorrow
“Will they be there on Tuesday night / Running the bath and turning out the lights? / Will they be there on Thursday afternoons to welcome you home from Euston platform / With heart-shaped balloons? / No.”
Cavorting
“She can't stand still cause of 16 pills that's she's taken in the minibus / Her conscience followed her into the night.”
Van Der Graaff
“She said ‘never do this, never do that, / Watch where you're swinging that rounders bat’.”
The Rest Of The World Has Gone Home
“I’ll be sulking by the cigarette machine by the back bar / This time you've gone too far.”
No You Didn't, No You Don't
“There'll always be people looking down their noses / Well I don't care, I'm coming up smelling of roses.”
Next Time You Call
“Wind your neck in / Feel the paranoia set in.”
Take Over The World
“I'm only a paperboy from the North West / But I can scrub up well in my Sunday best.”
How Good It Was
“If you're out enjoying yourself, well I hope that you are / But not that much.”
Acrylic
“If you were thirteen I'd let you off / But you're not and you should know better.”
What Took You So Long?
“You spend too much time sat in your bedroom on your PC / Are you sure that you couldn’t have found the time swallowed your pride, and admitted your jealousy?”
Cross My Heart And Hope To Fly
“How can I create a work of art? / Angled over a dishwasher that just won't start.”