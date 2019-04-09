The best Courteeners lyrics

9 April 2019, 17:58

Liam Fray of Courteeners in 2010
Liam Fray of Courteeners in 2010. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Liam Fray is one of this country's finest wordsmiths: let's celebrate some of his finest rhyming couplets.

  1. Not Nineteen Forever

    “You're not nineteen forever, pull yourself together / I know it seems strange but things they change / Older woman and ever so slightly younger man / God bless the band, they're doing all they can.”

  2. Yesterday, Today And Probably Tomorrow

    “Will they be there on Tuesday night / Running the bath and turning out the lights? / Will they be there on Thursday afternoons to welcome you home from Euston platform / With heart-shaped balloons? / No.”

  3. Cavorting

    “She can't stand still cause of 16 pills that's she's taken in the minibus / Her conscience followed her into the night.”

  4. Van Der Graaff

    “She said ‘never do this, never do that, / Watch where you're swinging that rounders bat’.”

  5. The Rest Of The World Has Gone Home

    “I’ll be sulking by the cigarette machine by the back bar / This time you've gone too far.”

  6. No You Didn't, No You Don't

    “There'll always be people looking down their noses / Well I don't care, I'm coming up smelling of roses.”

  7. Next Time You Call

    “Wind your neck in / Feel the paranoia set in.”

  8. Take Over The World

    “I'm only a paperboy from the North West / But I can scrub up well in my Sunday best.”

  9. How Good It Was

    “If you're out enjoying yourself, well I hope that you are / But not that much.”

  10. Acrylic

    “If you were thirteen I'd let you off / But you're not and you should know better.”

  11. What Took You So Long?

    “You spend too much time sat in your bedroom on your PC / Are you sure that you couldn’t have found the time swallowed your pride, and admitted your jealousy?”

  12. Cross My Heart And Hope To Fly

    “How can I create a work of art? / Angled over a dishwasher that just won't start.”

Courteeners Songs

Courteeners Latest

See more Courteeners Latest

Courteeners in 2018

Courteeners to headline Raise The Roof charity gig in Manchester
Courteeners 2018

Do you know the lyrics to Not Nineteen Forever by Courteeners?

Quizzes

Radio X Top 100 Indie Love Songs

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Lists

Courteeners at Heaton Park announcement image

Liam Fray reveals which Oasis song sums up Courteeners as a band
Courteeners 2019

Kendal Calling: 2019 headliners announced, plus ticket details