The best Courteeners lyrics

Liam Fray is one of this country's finest wordsmiths: let's celebrate some of his finest rhyming couplets.

Not Nineteen Forever “You're not nineteen forever, pull yourself together / I know it seems strange but things they change / Older woman and ever so slightly younger man / God bless the band, they're doing all they can.”

Yesterday, Today And Probably Tomorrow “Will they be there on Tuesday night / Running the bath and turning out the lights? / Will they be there on Thursday afternoons to welcome you home from Euston platform / With heart-shaped balloons? / No.”

Cavorting “She can't stand still cause of 16 pills that's she's taken in the minibus / Her conscience followed her into the night.”

Van Der Graaff “She said ‘never do this, never do that, / Watch where you're swinging that rounders bat’.”

The Rest Of The World Has Gone Home “I’ll be sulking by the cigarette machine by the back bar / This time you've gone too far.”

No You Didn't, No You Don't “There'll always be people looking down their noses / Well I don't care, I'm coming up smelling of roses.”

Next Time You Call “Wind your neck in / Feel the paranoia set in.”

Take Over The World “I'm only a paperboy from the North West / But I can scrub up well in my Sunday best.”

How Good It Was “If you're out enjoying yourself, well I hope that you are / But not that much.”

Acrylic “If you were thirteen I'd let you off / But you're not and you should know better.”

What Took You So Long? “You spend too much time sat in your bedroom on your PC / Are you sure that you couldn’t have found the time swallowed your pride, and admitted your jealousy?”