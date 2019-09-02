Courteeners announce UK dates, Heavy Jacket single and new album More. Again. Forever.

Liam Fray and co have shared new arena dates, their Heavy Jacket single, and the details of their sixth album More. Again. Forever.

Liam Fray and co have revealed the follow-up to 2016's Mapping The Rendezvous will be released on 17 January 2020, and given fans a taste of what to expect from the record.

Listen to the anthemic, piano-led Heavy Jacket single:

The Middleton rockers have also announced two UK arena dates for this year, with dates in November and December in London and their hometown of Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 6 September at 9am from Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

COURTEENERS will play 2 big Arena shows @Olympia_London Saturday 30th Nov 2019 & @ManchesterArena Saturday 14th Dec 2019. Tickets on general sale 9am Friday from https://t.co/sUxom4CDsw. Pre-order 'MORE. AGAIN. FOREVER.' from https://t.co/FKM6eNNUTG to access pre-sale(Weds 9am). pic.twitter.com/lrKLJ8yvHu — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) September 2, 2019

See Courteeners' 2019 UK arena dates:

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. album artwork. Picture: Ignition Records

Get the tracklisting for Courteeners' More. Again. Forever.

1. Heart Attack

2. Heavy Jacket

3. More. Again. Forever.

4. Better Man

5. Hanging Off Your Cloud

6. Previous Parties

7. The Joy Of Missing Out

8. One Day At A Time

9. Take It On The Chin

10. Is Heaven Even Worth It?

The news comes after Liam Fray appeared with Johnny Vaughan and the 4-Til-7 Thang in Manchester last month, where he treated his home crowd to a special acoustic set.

Radio X were at the Gorilla club in the city for the climax of Little Si’s Legendary Pub Tour with Strongbow and the Courteeners frontman played a short set of tunes for a giddy crowd of fans.

The musician wowed the audience with a stropped-back mash-up of Pulp’s classic Britpop hit Disco 2000 with his very own indie banger Not Nineteen Forever.

Watch our video of the moment here:

