Ian Brown announces 2020 Irish tour dates

Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

The legendary musician and the former Stone Roses frontman will tour both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May this year. Find out his dates and how to buy tickets.

Ian Brown has announced an Irish Tour for 2020.

The former Stone Roses frontman has confirmed he'll play dates across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May.

Tickets will go on sale at on Friday 28 February from 9am from ticketmaster.ie.

Ian Brown will be touring across Ireland in May 2020. Tickets are on sale at 9am on Fri 28 Feb from: https://t.co/CXUzWrDPkC



MAY

14 Limerick @LiveAtTheBigTop

15 @CorkOperaHouse

16 Galway Leisureland

18 Derry @MillenniumForum

19 Belfast @UlsterHall

20 Dublin @olympiatheatre pic.twitter.com/ae3hePzUwh — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 25, 2020

See Ian Brown's full Irish tour dates here:

14 May – The Big Top , Limerick

15 May – Cork Opera House, Cork

16 May – Leisureland , Galway

18 May – Millennium Forum, Derry

19 May – Ulster Hall , Belfast

20 May – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

READ MORE: Why do bands split up? The stories behind the break-ups

The F.E.A.R legend - who released his Ripples album in 2018 - will also play headline sets the likes of Nieghbourhoos Weekender, Victorious Festival and Tramlines Festival.

READ MORE: Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. is actually genius...