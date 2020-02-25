Ian Brown announces 2020 Irish tour dates
25 February 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 25 February 2020, 12:33
The legendary musician and the former Stone Roses frontman will tour both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May this year. Find out his dates and how to buy tickets.
Ian Brown has announced an Irish Tour for 2020.
The former Stone Roses frontman has confirmed he'll play dates across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May.
Tickets will go on sale at on Friday 28 February from 9am from ticketmaster.ie.
Ian Brown will be touring across Ireland in May 2020. Tickets are on sale at 9am on Fri 28 Feb from: https://t.co/CXUzWrDPkC— Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 25, 2020
MAY
14 Limerick @LiveAtTheBigTop
15 @CorkOperaHouse
16 Galway Leisureland
18 Derry @MillenniumForum
19 Belfast @UlsterHall
20 Dublin @olympiatheatre pic.twitter.com/ae3hePzUwh
See Ian Brown's full Irish tour dates here:
14 May – The Big Top
, Limerick
15 May – Cork Opera House, Cork
16 May – Leisureland , Galway
18 May – Millennium Forum, Derry
19 May – Ulster Hall , Belfast
20 May – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
READ MORE: Why do bands split up? The stories behind the break-ups
The F.E.A.R legend - who released his Ripples album in 2018 - will also play headline sets the likes of Nieghbourhoos Weekender, Victorious Festival and Tramlines Festival.
READ MORE: Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. is actually genius...