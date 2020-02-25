Ian Brown announces 2020 Irish tour dates

25 February 2020, 12:14 | Updated: 25 February 2020, 12:33

Ian Brown in 2018
Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

The legendary musician and the former Stone Roses frontman will tour both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May this year. Find out his dates and how to buy tickets.

Ian Brown has announced an Irish Tour for 2020.

The former Stone Roses frontman has confirmed he'll play dates across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland throughout May.

Tickets will go on sale at on Friday 28 February from 9am from ticketmaster.ie.

See Ian Brown's full Irish tour dates here: 

14 May – The Big Top , Limerick
15 May – Cork Opera House, Cork 
16 May – Leisureland , Galway
18 May – Millennium Forum, Derry 
19 May – Ulster Hall , Belfast
20 May – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

The F.E.A.R legend - who released his Ripples album in 2018 - will also play headline sets the likes of Nieghbourhoos Weekender, Victorious Festival and Tramlines Festival.

