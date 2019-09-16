No Resurrection: The Stone Roses' John Squire confirms band split in 2017

Stone Roses Perform At Marlay Park In Dublin. Picture: Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

The guitarist of the iconic Manchester band has revealed Ian Brown's parting words at the end of their 2017 Glasgow gig were real.

John Squire has confirmed that The Stone Roses formally split up in 2017, and has even suggested they may not be getting back together.

The Fools Gold guitarist was interviewed about his new art show at Damien Hirst's Newport Street Gallery in Vauxhall, but talked turned to the subject of the Manchester band.

The band's last gig together in 2017 saw frontman Ian Brown declare: "Don't be sad it's over, be happy that it happened,” sparking fears it was over once again.

Asked by the Guardian if that really was the end for the Roses, Squire simply replied: "Yeah".

And it looks like the relationship with himself and Brown might be a complex one, as when he was quizzed about the singer he revealed they had a pact when they reformed not to discuss their dynamic, adding: "And I’m going to honour that."

Asked if he invited Brown to his exhibition, Squire replied: "No," but revealed that he did invite Mani.

The Stone Roses first formed in Manchester in 1983. After releasing their self-titled debut in 1989, the band went on to release its follow-up Second Coming in 1994.

After several line-up changes, the group formerly disbanded by 1996, but much to their fans delight - 2012 saw them embark on a reunion world tour.

2016 saw them release their first new material in two decades with a 7-minute-track in Beautiful Thing.

However, after Ian Brown's cryptic comments at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Saturday 24 June - it has been long speculated that the gig was indeed their last.

