Why Stereophonics are one of Britain’s greatest live bands

We explore why 11 albums and almost three decades later, Kelly Jones and co are still entertaining audiences in every corner of the UK.

Enter Stereophonics into Google and you'll usually be dealt up dozens of live dates to choose from across the country.

The Welsh rockers - who formed in the village of Cwmaman, Wales in 1992 - have been through tragedy and line-up changes a-plenty, but have still managed to captivate audiences during their almost 30 year long career.

Find out why the Welsh-formed rockers - who are comprised of original members Kelly Jones and Richard Jones (no relation), alongside Jamie Morrison and Adam Zindani - are still so sought after when it comes to their live performances.

Why are Stereophonics one of the UK's best live bands?

Their impressive back catalogue Since their Word Gets Around debut, Stereophonics have gone on to release 10 studio albums, with Performance and Cocktails (1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language. Sex. Violence. Other? (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep Calm and Carry On (2009), Graffiti on the Train (2013), Keep the Village Alive (2015), Scream Above the Sounds (2017) and Kind (2019). Among these albums, seven have hit the top spot, and they've been responsible for 11 Top 10 singles as well as a UK number one in Dakota. With Kelly Jones' ability to write a song for any emotion or occasion, audiences can expect to hear everything from their mournful Local Boy In the Photograph ballad to the rip-roaring Bartender and the Thief and their aforementioned infectious Sex on Fire-esque banger Dakota at their live gigs. Their enthusiasm and energy on stage Let's get real. There are one two veteran bands out there that have been accused of "phoning it in", but Stereophonics isn't one of them. The Welsh rockers are known for raising the roof of whatever stage they play, getting even the most jaded music-lover to tap their weary feet. Their original drummer Stuart Cable - who sadly passed away on 7 June 2010 - was known for being a real live wire on stage, representing the heart and soul of their life performances. But founding members Kelly and Richard have managed to find a fit with drummer Jamie Morrison and rhythm guitarist Adam Zindani, who both bring energy in spades. Explaining why they have to bring it more than ever, Kelly Jones told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "There's more expectancy about what you do and stuff like that, so I think you put more work into it. I put more work into what we do live now than we ever have." Their experience and dependability Now, this one doesn't sound very sexy, but the Phonics have played almost every major festival and music event going since the 90s. Headlining the likes of Reading and Leeds, the now obsolete V Festival, Isle of Wight, Oxegen, Latitude, Victorious and Glastonbury Festival, there are very few indie or alternative music events the band haven't played at over the years. And it's not just that. They've also played their own HUGE shows at the likes of Cardiff Castle and Cardiff Millennium Stadium and featured in global charity gigs such as Live 8 - all while selling about 10 million copies worldwide. So, when Snow Patrol were forced to cancel their headline set at Latitude Festival due to injury last year, Stereophonics were the perfect band to step in and provide a worthy replacement. Watch Kelly Jones dedicate a song to Gary Lightbody and co when they played the festival here:

It's easy to overlook a band as dependable as the Stereophonics.

The've been around for years, their music isn't offensive, and their off-stage antics certainly wouldn't raise much cause for concern these days.

But when it comes to live shows, compared to their peers Kelly Jones and co are second to none. In fact, tere are very few bands out there who can command an audience as well as the four-piece, whether playing a supporting set or at their own huge homecoming gigs.

