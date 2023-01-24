Kelly Jones: Stereophonics aren't "breaking up" despite Far From Saints project

By Jenny Mensah

The Welsh rocker spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about his new side project, Far From Saints, but assured fans it doesn't mean the end of the 'Phonics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelly Jones has talked about his latest project and explained why it doesn't spell the end for Stereophonics.

The Welsh rocker has joined forces with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of The Wind and The Wave to form the band Far From Saints and while it's helped him realise his dream of creating a Nashville-style record, the rocker says that Stereophonics are simply on "holiday".

"There’s no breaking up for the band or anything," he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "It’s like for me, after 25 years of doing it and all that work, I wanna show other sides of what I want to try creatively."

He explained: "We just left it playing The Principality Stadium, [scored a] number one record, lots of A-List singles on the radio... It’s a good place to just have a little holiday from it and try some other bits and pieces in between, but there’s no fear that we’re not going to come back and do what we do…”

He added: “I’ve got a bunch of songs I’ve got for [Stereophonics] and I’m keeping them in the back pocket until we’re ready to do it again.”

Watch the official video for Far From Saints' Let's Turn This Back Around below:

READ MORE: How well do you know the lyrics to Word Gets Around by Stereophonics?

Speaking of how the band came to be formed, he revealed: "Well it began just before lockdown. I was doing a solo tour actually and I had some friends who were from Austin, Texas, a band called The Wind and The Wave.

"They toured with us back in 2013 during Graffiti on the train tour and I always loved Patty Lynne’s voice and as soon as they came over we started jamming a couple songs and we did that Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks cover on stage one night and they said, ‘We’ve got to do something together, you know', because I always loved the music, but I’ve never really collaborated or written with anybody before.”

He added: “So we started writing a few songs in the dressing rooms and in hotel rooms and stuff like that and before we knew it, we had a bunch of songs.

“It was great. I’ve always wanted to make a Nashville kind of album, really. It’s not just that, obviously, but that’s the quintessential route to the idea in my mind.”

Kelly Jones talks about his side project Far From Saints. Picture: Radio X

Asked if we can expect to see him with Far From Saints on tour, he teased that we can expect to see them supporting the likes of Paul Weller and playing at festivals this year.

“Yeah, we’re trying to piece together some shows with Weller actually," he told Dan O'Connell. He’s offered us a few shows in the summer. We’re going to be doing some shows when the album comes out in June, so around May, June, July.

"So yeah, we’re going to be doing some shows, festival shows, support slots, stuff like that. It’s basically starting again.”

READ MORE: Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a real person?