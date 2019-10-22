Stereophonics' intimate 2020 warm up dates: How to buy tickets

Kelly Jones and co have confirmed two shows next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics have announced two intimate dates for 2020.

The Welsh rockers are set to support their Kind album with UK and European dates next year, and have announced two UK gigs just ahead of them.

Kelly Jones and co will take to Liverpool University's Mountford Hall on Saturday 18 January and Leeds' O2 Academy on Sunday 19 January.

Fans will be able to buy a ticket and the new album in a bundle from the links below on Wednesday (23 October) at 10am.

Pleased to announce that the band will play 2 intimate warm up shows in January! Liverpool (18 Jan) and Leeds (19 Jan). Ticket and album bundles will ONLY be available using these ticket 🎫 links below from 10am tomorrow (Wed). https://t.co/StKDOjjSNt & https://t.co/AebthOfhoj pic.twitter.com/2LZomzLe0G — stereophonics (@stereophonics) October 22, 2019

The Phonics have previous shared details of their upcoming Kind album, which is set for release on 25 October 2019.

So far they've shared two singles from the record in Fly Like An Eagle and Bust This Town.

Watch Kelly Jones teach Johnny Vaughan to be a frontman:

See Stereophonics 2020 UK Arena dates:

February 2020

28 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

29 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020

2 – Brighton, Centre

3 – Bournemouth, International Centre

6 – London, The O2

7 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13 – Manchester, Arena

14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena