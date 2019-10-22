Stereophonics' intimate 2020 warm up dates: How to buy tickets

22 October 2019, 16:50 | Updated: 22 October 2019, 17:16

Kelly Jones and co have confirmed two shows next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics have announced two intimate dates for 2020.

The Welsh rockers are set to support their Kind album with UK and European dates next year, and have announced two UK gigs just ahead of them.

Kelly Jones and co will take to Liverpool University's Mountford Hall on Saturday 18 January and Leeds' O2 Academy on Sunday 19 January.

Fans will be able to buy a ticket and the new album in a bundle from the links below on Wednesday (23 October) at 10am.

READ MORE: Stereophonics return with Fly Like An Eagle song and reveal details of Kind album

The Phonics have previous shared details of their upcoming Kind album, which is set for release on 25 October 2019.

So far they've shared two singles from the record in Fly Like An Eagle and Bust This Town.

Watch Kelly Jones teach Johnny Vaughan to be a frontman:

See Stereophonics 2020 UK Arena dates:

February 2020
28 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
29 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020
2 – Brighton, Centre
3 – Bournemouth, International Centre
6 – London, The O2
7 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena
11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13 – Manchester, Arena
14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

