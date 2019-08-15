Stereophonics return with Fly Like An Eagle song and reveal details of Kind album

Streophonics. Picture: Press

Kelly Jones and co. have returned with a brand new track, which debuted on Radio X, alongside the details of their forthcoming eleventh studio album.

Following its world exclusive first play on Radio X this morning (15 August), Kelly Jones and co have released Fly Like An Eagle - the first taste of to come from their eleventh studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Scream Above The Sounds.

With it comes an an official video - a coming-of-age-tale, which was shot by Charlotte Regan and stars Peaky Blinders actor Charlie Creed-Miles.

Recorded in just eleven days at The Distillery in Wiltshire, Kind is set for release via Parlophone Records on 25 October 2019.

The record - which was was co-produced by Kelly Jones and George Drakoulias (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Screaming Trees, Primal Scream) - promises to be stripped back and raw, with the recording sessions using minimal studio techniques and technology.

Kelly Jones said of the upcoming release: "Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn - I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting for a while. Then by November I had a load of songs that just came through me, lyrics just filling up pages, no crossings out, complete songs formed. They became a very open and to be honest, bunch of really vulnerable songs about things I hadn’t quite worked out for myself, the songs began to inform me how I was feeling. I didn’t know, or really mind if others wanted to hear them or like them, I just needed to get them out of me. So when it came to an album, I wanted to just capture honest performances of them and we recorded the album in just 11 days"

Kind is available to pre-order now on standard CD, special edition CD, 12" heavyweight vinyl, exclusive limited vinyl, cassette and digital

Get the tracklisting for Stereophonics' Kind:

1. I Just Wanted The Goods

2. Fly Like An Eagle

3. Make Friends With The Morning

4. Stitches

5. Hungover For You

6. Bust This Town

7. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)

8. Street Of Orange Light

9. Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

10. Restless Mind

