The God Save The Queen Commemorative Coin has been released ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

A Sex Pistols Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin has been released to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The nickel-plated coin, which features Jamie Reid’s iconic Union Jack flag design, also sees a depiction of the Queen with "her lesser known lip piercing" on the reverse.

The Sex Pistol's commemorative coin sees the Queen with a lip piercing on its reverse. Picture: Press

The commemorative coin comes with a bonus digital versoion in the form of an NFT, which can be redeemed via The Pistol Mint.

These NFTs are minted on the Palm network, a scalable and sustainable ecosystem for NFTs. Because Palm offers a 99.9% reduction in energy consumption as compared to proof of work systems, each NFT has near zero carbon footprint.

Minting an NFT on the Palm network uses as little energy as sending three emails.

Fans can visit www.sexpistolsofficial.com to secure their coin and bonus NFT now.

The coin comes days after the re-release of the band's anti-royalist single God Save The Queen, which was originally released for the monarch's Silver Jubilee in the summer of 1977.

Back in 1977, on the Queen's Silver Jubilee, the band were poised to release the single but were dropped by their label A&M amid the controversy after just six day. 25,000 copies of the record were destroyed, making the remaining copies ultra rare collectibles. In honour of this history, just 1977 copies of the re-released A&M version will be available.

Sex Pistols went on to be signed by Virgin, who released the official single, which was then banned by the BBC. Despite making it to number two on the official singles chart (which led to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot) the track was listed as a blank to avoid causing offence to the establishment. Now, 45 years later 4,000 copies of the Virgin version will be re-released.

Despite it being banned at the BBC at the time, the song reached number one on NME's chart and on number two on the UK singles chart.

Meanwhile, PISTOL - a limited series about the punk band based on Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol - is set for release this week, and one person who probably won't be watching it is John Lydon.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, who was known as Johnny Rotten, has come out publicly criticising the biopic on a number of occasions, calling it a "fairytale".

A statement on his official website, johnlydon.com reads: "We were originally led to believe “Pistol” was a Steve Jones story, not a Sex Pistols story. Going by the trailer it doesn’t seem to be the case. John’s “likeness” is clearly being used to sell this series, a series he was not involved in, and was put together behind his back. Putting words in John’s mouth and rewriting history. A middle class fantasy.

"Disney have stolen the past and created a fairytale, which bears little resemblance to the truth."

Pistol premieres on Tuesday 31st May 2022 on Hulu and Disney+.