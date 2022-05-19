The Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert: Date, Line-up, hosts, tickets and how to watch

19 May 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 12:11

Queen's Brian May, Diana Ross and Elton John
Queen's Brian May, Diana Ross and Elton John are all set to perform at The Platinum Party At The Palace. Picture: 1. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty 2. Omar Vega/Getty Images 3. REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Queen + Adam Lambert are set to open Platinum Party At The Palace. Find out everything we know about the show so far and who's on the line-up here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to open the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert.

Legendary rockers Brian May and Roger Taylor are set to kick off the proceedings alongside touring singer Adam Lambert, which will celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 year reign on the British throne on 4th June.

Speaking for Queen + Adam Lambert, Brian May says: “Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!”

Closing the epic two-and-a-half hour show will be legend Diana Ross with her first UK live performance in fifteen years.

Find out who else is set for the event, who's on the line-up, if you can get tickets and how you can watch it from home.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

The Platinum Party at the Palace takes place on Saturday 4th June 2022.

Who's playing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

  • Queen + Adam Lambert
  • Diana Ross
  • Elton John
  • Sir Rod Stewart
  • Duran Duran
  • Nile Rodgers
  • Alicia Keys
  • Craig David
  • Hans Zimmer
  • Celeste
  • Elbow
  • George Ezra
  • Ella Eyre
  • Sigala
  • Andrea Bocelli
  • Mimi Webb
  • Sam Ryder
  • Jax Jones

Further details and additional artists will be confirmed closer to the event.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: How can you get tickets to the Buckingham Palace concert?

A crowd of 22,000 is expected to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace, and 10,000 tickets will be allocated to the public through a ballot. This ballot was open from 24th February to 23rd March.

The other 7,500 in the crowd will be made up of key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers and charity workers.

Who's hosting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at the Palace?

The concert will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

Who else is appearing?

Famous faces from stage and screen will also be expected, to appear including Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee concert?

The event will be hosted on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with more details on exact timings to come soon.

