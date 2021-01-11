A Sex Pistols biopic series directed by Danny Boyle is on the way

Sex Pistols shooting their Pretty Vacant video in 1977. Picture: Virginia Turbett/Redferns/Getty Images

Pistol, which is based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, has been confirmed for six episodes.

A Sex Pistols biopic series directed by Danny Boyle has been confirmed by FX Entertainment.

The limited series, which will be entitled Pistol, is set for six episodes that will be based on the legendary punk band's guitarist Steve Jones' 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

The project - which will be helmed by the Trainspotting director, who also takes on Executive Producer duties - was created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce.

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan.

"Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” said Danny Boyle of the announcement. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."

Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment said: "It’s great to be back in business with Danny Boyle, an exceptional artist responsible for so many great feature films and TV series. Steve Jones was at the centre of the storm that shook the rock establishment and we’re thrilled to have Danny and the rest of the creative team tell his story as a member of one of music’s most notorious bands, Sex Pistols."

