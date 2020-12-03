Liam Gallagher reacts to Noel's John Lydon story

Liam Gallagher, John Lydon and Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Press/Tom Beard 2. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images 3. Press

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to correct the details surrounding his encounter with the Sex Pistols rocker.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to his brother Noel's story about their meeting with John Lydon.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Sex Pistols rocker met the Oasis brothers in LA and didn't take kindly to "singer" Liam.

However, the Manchester rocker has gone to lengths to somewhat correct his brother's story and insist he didn't have security around him.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Met John lydon once he was proper punk funnily enough he was with his security guard and I wasn’t".

Met John lydon once he was proper punk funnily enough he was with his security guard and I wasn’t as you were why me why not c’mon you know up your bum any 1 for a scotch egg LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 2, 2020

Despite setting the record straight about their encounter with the God Save The Queen legend, Liam didn't deny what the punk rocker said to him.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Noel recalled: "I've had a few nights out with John Lydon, he's also one of my heroes, but I've also seen him be a f***ing a***, he just doesn't take s*** off anyone.

"I was out with him one night in LA and he wouldn't talk directly to Liam, he would say to me, 'Ask your singer what kind of make-up he's wearing.' Liam was literally six inches from him.'"

Meanwhile, this Saturday will see MelodyVR host a special Liam Gallagher live stream gig Down By The River Thames.

The gig will kick off at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world to enable as many fans as possible to see the show.

The Wall of Glass singer said of the event: "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

See the stream dates and times for each region below:

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 - Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

