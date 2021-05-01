Royal Blood break down Typhoons Track By Track

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher take Radio X's John Kennedy through their long-awaited third album.

Royal Blood are finally back. It's been four long years since Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher released How Did We Get So Dark? ...And a lot has happened since then.

The Brighton duo have regrouped and re-thought their approach to songwriting with the enforced hiatus from live performing that the pandemic has brought.

Their third album Typhoons sees Kerr and Thatcher try on new sounds and approaches. "We enjoy taking risks," says Ben to those people who may have wanted more of the same. "It's more enjoyable for everyone."

The pair sat down with Radio X's John Kennedy to go through Typhoons track by track and you can watch the entire discussion here, or listen to the whole show and album via Radio X on Global Player.

Kerr honestly looks at how sobriety has transformed his life, with songs like Boilermaker giving an insight into why he took the decision to turn his life around. "A Boilermaker is a horrible, horrible drink," he tells John. "It's a shot of whiskey in a beer. There was a point in my life where I found myself drinking them. When you're drinking them, you know things are going wrong. It was the ugly side of me."

The duo also discuss their "Frankenstein" technique of collaborative song-writing, with the revelations that drummer Ben has "eight albums"-worth of material. He admits: "They're sparks of ideas, like I'm going to write a new theme for Star Wars: A New Hope.

"It's amazing how much better you get at recording and songwriting through just messing about and enjoying yourself. You get sparks of something that can really inspire a song, a riff or a beat. If you take away my stupid vocals and lyrics, there's a really cool riff or whatever... which we can use."

"I'm trying to convince him to release these songs," his bandmate reveals. "But he's still not sure."

Typhoons by Royal Blood is out now.

The band have also announced details of a full UK tour for 2022, which includes their biggest headline show to date, at London's The O2 on Saturday 2 April. See the full list of shows here.

Royal Blood - Typhoons track listing:

Trouble's Coming Oblivion Typhoons Who Needs Friends Million And One Limbo Either You Want It Boilermaker Mad Visions Hold On All We Have Is Now