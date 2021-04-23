Royal Blood announce UK Arena tour for 2022

Royal Blood. Picture: Press

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be playing some of their biggest headline shows in support of Typhoons.

Royal Blood have announced details of a huge UK tour for Spring 2022.

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are set to release their long-awaited third album Typhoons next Friday (30 April), and will be airing the new songs with a series of dates.

The tour includes their biggest headline show to date, at London's The O2 on Saturday 2 April.

The shows are the pair's first full UK tour since 2017, when they played three consecutive nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Royal Blood UK Tour Dates 2022

25 March Bournemouth, International Centre

26 March Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 March Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

29 March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30 March London, The O2

1 April Leeds, First Direct Arena

2 April Manchester, AO Arena

3 April Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

By pre-ordering the new album Typhoons from the band's online store, fans will have access to a pre-sale, which opens at 9am on Wednesday 5 May.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday 7 May from Gigs And Tours.

The boys are back in town and we’re going to have the party of the god damn millennium!! Tickets on sale at 9am on the 7th May. Get access to pre-sale tickets from 9am on the 5th May by pre-ordering Typhoons from our official store: https://t.co/B7rNiGkKhZ pic.twitter.com/iZtcbT4Ukz — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) April 23, 2021

In September last year, Mike Kerr told Radio X how much the duo were missing playing live: "It's not enjoyable, not having that aspect in our lives.

"That's kind of the premise of the band, we're a live band and we pride ourselves in that. But you've got to f**king crack on."

Royal Blood's new album Typhoons is released on 30 April.