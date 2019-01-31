Royal Blood and more added to Reading and Leeds festivals bill

Royal Blood. Picture: Perou/Warner Bros press

50 more acts, including Chvrches, have been added to the bill of the two events taking place in August 2019.

Royal Blood have announced their first UK dates for 2019 - and they’ll be at Reading and Leeds festival.

In a UK festival exclusive, the duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will be performing at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park across the weekend of 23 to 25 August 2019. The pair have previously announced an appearance at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands in August, but these new dates will be the first time Royal Blood have played in the UK since December 2017.

50 more acts have been added to the bill, including Chvrches, Enter Shikari, Charli XCX, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and You Me At Six.

Reading and Leeds festivals poster 2019. Picture: Press

These acts will play alongside headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds Festivals are available from www.readingandleedsfestival.com.