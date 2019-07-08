Royal Blood announce new intimate UK shows for 2019 ahead of Reading & Leeds

Royal Blood announce new live dates for August 2019. Picture: Press

The Figure It Out duo have announced new intimate shows for August 2019, which ill take place ahead of their Reading and Leeds festival set.

Royal Blood have announced new live dates this summer.

The Brighton duo - who are comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - are set for intimate gigs in the UK just ahead of their set at Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place from 23-26 August 2019.

The new dates, which will take place in Southampton, Newport, Dundee, Nottingham and Margate, and will be associated by War Child.

The rockers will be joined by special guests The Mysterines and Psychedelic porn crumpets.

See Royal Blood's new August 2019 UK dates:

Friday 9 August - Southampton - O2 Guildhall

Saturday 10 August - Newport - Newport Centre

Monday 12 August - Dundee - Caird Hall

Tuesday 13 August - Nottingham - Rock City

Wednesday 13 August - Margate - Winter Gardens

Royal Blood released their debut self-titled album in 2014, before following it up with the 2017 sophomore album How Did We Get So Dark?

Following a triumphant set at Glastonbury 2017, the duo set to work on their third studio release, telling the NME at the 2018 BRIT Awards that they had written "a few bits" for the record.

