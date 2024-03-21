Royal Blood announce dates at O2 Academy Brixton to mark 10th anniversary of debut album

Royal Blood are setting out on special live dates. Picture: Horst Friedrichs/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Brighton duo will mark a decade since the release of their self-titled debut with special dates this summer and a 10th anniversary edition of the album.

Royal Blood are set to celebrate 10 years of their debut album.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - will mark a whole decade since their self-titled chart-topping debut, which was released on 22nd August 2014 and included the singles Out of the Black, Come On Over, Figure It Out and Little Monster.

The extra special shows will see them play two dates at O2 Academy Brixton, taking to the iconic London venue on 18th and 19th June this year, before they head for three shows in Europe.

Tickets go on general sale on Ticketmaster on Thursday 28th March at 9am.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates so far and how to buy tickets

We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of the debut album! To celebrate the occasion we’ll be performing a handful of special anniversary shows & releasing a very special 10th Anniversary Edition. pic.twitter.com/JMsyJ6WkZS — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) March 21, 2024

The Trouble's Coming rockers will also play special shows in Germany and Spain, playing the Tempodrom in Berlin on Wednesday 10th July, the Razzmatazz in Barcelona on Monday 15th July and La Riviera in Madrid on Tuesday 16th July.

The rocker's said in a press release: "We can’t quite comprehend the fact that a decade has passed since the release of our debut album! The world, minds, and bodies we inhabit now feel somewhat unrecognisable to where it all began, yet the music on that record has remained a constant. It really did change our lives and we owe it everything.

"Playing these anniversary shows is going to be the ultimate victory lap and feels like the most meaningful way to celebrate the occasion with our incredible fans who have been so loyal to us over the years. We’re thrilled to let you know that a very special 10th Anniversary Edition, including live versions, B-sides and unheard material is due to be released too!”

Royal Blood's 10th anniversary UK dates for 2024:

18th June 2024: O2 Academy Brixton

19th June 2024: O2 Academy Brixton

How to buy tickets:

Fans can pre-order the Royal Blood 10th anniversary edition from the official store by Monday 25th March at 2pm to receive early access to the O2 Academy tickets.

Tickets then go on general sale here on Thursday 28th March at 9am.

Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition is now available to pre-order HERE.

Formats include a gold double-vinyl which features the late Dan Hillier’siconic ‘Pachamama’ artwork complete with a mirror-board finish and a gold background, it will also be released on CD and digital. The band’s official store offers a boxed numbered limited-edition version of the double gold vinyl with an exclusive t-shirt and art print.

Royal Blood's 10th anniversary edition artwork. Picture: Press

Royal Blood – 10th Anniversary Edition tracklist:

1. Out of the Black

2. Come on Over

3. Figure It Out

4. You Can Be So Cruel

5. Blood Hands

6. Little Monster

7. Loose Change

8. Careless

9. Ten Tonne Skeleton

10. Better Strangers’

Additional tracks on CD and vinyl:

1. One Trick Pony

2. You Want Me

3. Love and Leave It Alone

4. Sleeptalker

5. Hole

6. Ten Tonne Skeleton (Tom Dalgety Mix)

7. Figure It Out (Live from T In the Park 2015)

8. Loose Change (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

9. Little Monster (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

10. Better Strangers (Live from Bonnaroo 2015)

11. Out Of The Black (Live from Reading Festival 2015)

Royal Blood talk homecoming gig at On The Beach 2023

Royal Blood previously discussed the idea of marking 10 years of their album.

Asked if they had plans to mark it in some way, frontman Mike Kerr told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "We'll probably do something next year for the 10th anniversary of the record, but for the 10th anniversary for Out Of The Black, I'm not sure."

"It's a bit mad, innit? To think that," added drummer Ben Thatcher of the decade-long milestone.

"Yes it's amazing that we've survived this long. I think when that song first came out it really launched the band and every part of you is thinking, 'This won't last,' so it's just kind of... make the most of it and act like this is going to go away tomorrow."