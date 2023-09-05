The Rolling Stones to unveil new album at live event on Wednesday

The album - titled Hackney Diamonds - will be announced with an interview with Jimmy Fallon streamed live from East London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones are to unveil their new album Hackney Diamonds at a special live event on Wednesday (6th September).

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live on stage at the Hackney Empire by US TV host Jimmy Fallon, to discuss their first album of new material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Fans around the world will be able to watch via the band's official YouTube channel.

The rock legends said in a press statement: “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

A trailer for the event sees Fallon receive a call from the trio asking him to host.

In the caption, it teases: "Talking new album, new music, new era."

Rolling Stones LIVE in conversation with Jimmy Fallon

The details of the event come after the "leak" of a new song, called Angry (or Don't Get Angry With Me).

Fans were directed to a website that kept on timing out or "crashing" - the lucky few who persisted and were able to get through to a page were rewarded with a brief snippet of the new tune.

Last month, the Stones used a local newspaper advert to reveal the name of their next album.

The band used the publicity gimmick to tell fans they are calling their new record Hackney Diamonds – with the announcement disguised as an advert for a fictional glass company of the same name placed in London’s Hackney Gazette paper.

One fan shared the ad on X/Twitter, saying: “Anyone see this? An ad ran in Hackney Gazette for a company called ‘Hackney Diamonds’ teasing Rolling Stones song titles.

“Their est. date is 1962, same year Stones formed. Website seems to be run by Universal Music, the Stones’ label.

“A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way.”

The ad’s blurb also contained a reference to the Stones’ 1965 hit (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, as well as nods to the tracks Gimme Shelter and Shattered.

The ad was printed in the paper on 21st August and included a phone number.

When called, a recorded message plays that appears to announce the record or a single from it is coming out in September.

It says: “Welcome to Hackney Diamonds, specialists in glass repair.

Don’t get angry, get it fixed – opening early September, Mare Street, E8.”

The cryptic ad in the Hackney Gazette last month. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The message also urges callers to “register for a call at www.hackneydiamonds.com”, adding: “Come on then.”

Hackney Diamonds will be the Stones’ 24th studio album and will be the first without their drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 - although it's rumoured that his last recorded work will appear on the record.

It has already been revealed Bill Wyman, the Stones’ bassist between 1962 and 1993, returned to the group to record a track and that there will be appearances by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.