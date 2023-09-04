The Rolling Stones share clip of new song Angry
4 September 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 4 September 2023, 12:13
The rumour of a new Stones album are beginning to hot up with the first glimpse of a new track...
The Rolling Stones have unveiled what appears to be the first glimpse of a new song.
On Saturday, the band's social media linked to a website, www.dontgetangrywithme.com, but fans found that the page didn't load, either throwing up a 500 error or the report "Experiencing heavy traffic". On receiving complaints, the Stones' accounts just replied: "Sorry, don't be angry with me."
However, persistent Stones followers who kept trying were able to access a short snippet of what appears to be a new song, with the message "You are listening to Angry... Tell us what you think."
Another message said "DON'T GET ANGRY WITH ME... Hear a clip of the new song."
September 3, 2023
Two weeks ago, ads appeared in the local newspaper the Hackney Gazette, with the words ""OUR FRIENDLY TEAM PROMISES YOU SATISFACTION, WHEN YOU SAY GIMME SHELTER WE'LL FIX YOUR SHATTERED WINDOWS."
A phone number led to a recorded message that said "Welcome to Hackney Diamonds. Specialists in Glass repair. Don't get angry. Get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8."
All of this has led to speculation that the legendary band are to release a new album called Hackney Diamonds, with the band only stoking further rumours with some more cryptic social media posts and the launch of a site called HackneyDiamonds.com, with a countdown that finishes on Wednesday 6th September at 2.30pm BST.
HELLO WORLD 💥https://t.co/5LeGdRdQpX pic.twitter.com/7P3SlzvSG3— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 29, 2023
The new material would be the first new Rolling Stones songs since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Among the rumours about the album are suggestions that the band's final recordings with their late drummer Charlie Watts will be included and that former Stones bassist Bill Wyman will make an appearance for the first time in over 30 years.
Contributions from Sir Elton John and former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have also been mentioned, but not confirmed.
