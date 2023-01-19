The Rolling Stones join TikTok, making their songs available to be soundtracked on the platform

The Rolling Stones have launched an official TikTok account. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have launched an official account on the platform, making their back catalogue usable for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok, meaning their back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

Their page comes with a guest playlist curated by the band, which features 44 tracks, including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Start Me Up, Angie and more.

The legendary rockers - made up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - have also launched the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones.

The band's launch also comes alongside the launch of the personal account of Mick Jagger, who showed off his legendary moves and encouraged fans to get involved.

Guitarist Keith Richards was way ahead of the game, joining the app back in 2021.

Mick Jagger and co join a long line of musicians to join the platform including Avril Lavigne, Beyonce, Metallica, Rihanna and more.

READ MORE: Keith Richards teases Rolling Stones will return with new music and possible gigs in 2023

The move comes after The Rolling Stones released a powerful live version of their Wild Horses single.

The performance will feature on the upcoming album version GRR Live!, which will be released on 10th February 2023.

It came after Keith Richards kicked off the new year by teasing new music from the band is "on its way".

In a belated Happy New Year video message on Instagram, the Gimme Shelter rocker said: "Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. You know? Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

2022 saw the band continue to celebrate their 60th anniversary with their mammoth SIXTY tour, where they played UK dates, which included a return to Liverpool for the first time in over 50 years and two nights at BST Hyde Park.

The band also paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts at their gigs, who sadly passed away in 2021 aged 80.

READ MORE: Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?