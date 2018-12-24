VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft reveals the biggest challenge of his career

The former Verve frontman told Radio X's John Kennedy what was the most difficult thing to adapt to.

Richard Ashcroft says the biggest challenge of his career was acquiring money and fame in such a short space of time.

The former Verve frontman took part in a special conversation with Radio X's John Kennedy at London's Hammersmith Club in front of an intimate audience, where he discussed everything from his early beginnings and inspirations to his solo career.

Asked what his biggest difficulty was so far, he replied: "I think the biggest challenge was going from no money and no fame on a certain level, to it all arriving in a very short period of time and the affect that has on everyone around you, on your personal relationships, the responsibility of it."

The Surprised by the Joy singer added: "It was a challenged because I felt like I was being treated like a lottery winner, like I hadn't actually created anything or it felt to me like a lot of people thought like I didn't actually deserve this thing..."

Richard Ashcroft reveals the biggest challenge of his career to Radio X. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The conversation with John Kennedy, which took place in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity, also saw Ashcroft reveal why he's "remained silent" on The Verve split.

The Bitter Sweet Symphony singer said of his former bandmates, who split for the final time in 2009: "I don't want to be responsible for messing up someone. I don't want to be responsible for that because the things that happened in The Verve, it was heavy stuff. It was real.

"It wasn't just frivolous nonsense, you know what I mean?"

"There was real people's lives. It was real emotions," he revealed. "And I've never really thought about completely clarifying it because I know the damage that clarifying it will do.

"So I am prepared to take any bizarre misshapen fucked-up version of that reality said by anyone. Any ex member of the band can say what the fuck they like, because I know the truth and I'm cool with it."

The They Don't Own Me singer concluded: "And I know what I've done since the band, and I know what I'll continue to do. Judge me by my works..."

The conversation with John Kennedy, which took place in aid of Global's Make Some Noise charity, also saw Ashcroft treat fans to a mini-concert, where he played Surprised By The Joy and Birds Fly from his latest album - Natural Rebel - as well as Song For The Lovers, They Don't Own Me and Bitter Sweet Symphony.

