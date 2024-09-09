Richard Ashcroft announces two shows for October including a date at London's Royal Albert Hall

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend's show in the capital will see him perform with a string section at the historic venue.

Richard Ashcroft has announced two shows for the end of this year.

The Verve legend will play The Royal Albert Hall, London on Friday 25th October, followed by the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on Sunday 27th October.

His date at the historic London venue will see the Song For The Lovers singer perform with a string section for what promises to be a very special night.

Tickets go on sale Friday 13th September from 9am available via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Richard Ashcroft's October 2024 live dates:

Friday 25th October 2024 – The Royal Albert Hall, London

Sunday 27th October 2024 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

The two-time Ivor Novello winner, who first came onto the music scene with The Verve, boasts five Top 5 solo albums, including the number one debut Alone With Everybody.

He's responsible for some of the most iconic hits of the British cannon, including The Drugs Don't Work, Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

Ashcroft's most recent album Acoustic Hymns was released in 2022 and reached number tow in the UK album chart.