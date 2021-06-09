Richard Ashcroft acoustic shows: 2021 tour dates and ticket details

The former Verve frontman has added further dates to his series of acoustic shows in the autumn of 2021.

Richard Ashcroft is set to make a long-awaited return to live shows later this year.

The iconic singer-songwriter and former Verve frontman has already sold out two acoustic evenings of his classic songs at the London Palladium in October.

Due to popular demand, Ashcroft as added two extra dates at Liverpool's M&S Arena and London's Royal Albert Hall.

Richard Ashcroft Acoustic Evening Of His Classic Songs Tour Dates 2021

  • Saturday 16 October London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
  • Sunday 17 October London Palladium (SOLD OUT)
  • Fridayi 29 October Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Monday 1 November London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena and London Royal Albert Hall go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 11 June at www.gigsandtours.com.

It's already shaping up to be a busy summer for Richard Ashcroft, as he will be making appearances at Splendour Festival in Nottingham (24 July), Tramlines in Sheffield (25 July) and Victorious Festival (28 August).

The Verve legend has confirmed his next record will be an acoustic retrospective of some of his best works, which he hopes to take to the stage in the future.

Ashcroft told Radio X in September 2020: "Yeah, at the moment I'm set to start on an acoustic set of some of the best tunes [...] and stripping them back and laying them bare basically, so that will be my next thing. I'm excited about that."

The Drugs Don't Work singer added: "I'll be recording, I'm carrying on, moving on. So that will be my next record and from there when that comes out, that mythical night in my mind will take place."

The first fruits of the project came in February 2021, when Ashcroft released a cover of John Lennon's 1973 song Bring On The Lucie (Freeda People).

