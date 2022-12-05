Richard Ashcroft announces Forest Live gig for 2023

Richard Ashcroft will play the outdoor Forest Live gig next year. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Verve legend will play the special outdoor gig as part of the Forest Live 2023 series. Find out how you can be there.

Richard Ashcroft is set to play an extra special show in Cheshire next year.

The Bitter Sweet Symphony legend will play a headline set at Delamere Forest on Sunday 18th June as part of Forest Live 2023.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 9th December. Find out everything we know about the gig so far.

Richard will be performing Live in Delamere Forest, Cheshire on Sunday 18th June 2023. Tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 9th December. https://t.co/IyJCe8sLZx pic.twitter.com/3uh1CXV1rZ — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) December 5, 2022

When is Richard Ashcroft's Delamere Forest, Cheshire gig?

The Verve legend will play a career-spanning set among the beautiful surroundings of Delamere Forest on Sunday 18th June.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft's Forest Live gig will be available from 9am on Friday 9th December from the Forest Live website, here.

Visit richardashcroft.com for more.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Over 2 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

