Richard Ashcroft for headline show at Dreamland Margate in 2024

Richard Ashcroft is set for a show at the seaside town next year. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and Verve legend has been confirmed for Margate Summer Series headline show in next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft is set to play Dreamland Margate for the 2024.

The Verve legend is the next act to be confirmed for the Margate Summer Series gig series, which will see him take to the stage on Friday 12th July 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 8th December, with pre-sales taking place earlier this week.

Find out everything you know about the date so far.

Richard will be playing Dreamland Margate July 12th 2024. Tickets will go on sale 9am 8th December here:https://t.co/EYxSJbzejs pic.twitter.com/ihTpq7UPUH — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) December 4, 2023

When is Richard Ashcroft's 2024 Margate gig?

Richard Ashcroft will play Margate Summer Series at Margate's Dreamland on Friday 12 December 2024.

How to buy tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Margate:

Tickets then go on general sale here on Friday 8th December from 9am.

O2 Priority presales take place from Wednesday 6th December at 9am.

Fans can also sign up for presale access margatesummerseries.co.uk/show/richard-ashcroft.

