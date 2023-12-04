Richard Ashcroft for headline show at Dreamland Margate in 2024

4 December 2023, 15:00

Richard Ashcroft press image
Richard Ashcroft is set for a show at the seaside town next year. Picture: Dean Chalkney/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter and Verve legend has been confirmed for Margate Summer Series headline show in next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Richard Ashcroft is set to play Dreamland Margate for the 2024.

The Verve legend is the next act to be confirmed for the Margate Summer Series gig series, which will see him take to the stage on Friday 12th July 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 8th December, with pre-sales taking place earlier this week.

Find out everything you know about the date so far.

When is Richard Ashcroft's 2024 Margate gig?

Richard Ashcroft will play Margate Summer Series at Margate's Dreamland on Friday 12 December 2024.

How to buy tickets for Richard Ashcroft at Margate:

Richard Ashcroft sings Song For The Lovers (Live For Radio X)

See the Margate Summer Sessions line-up so far:

  • Fri 14th June 2024: Madness
  • Sat 15th June 2024: Limp Bizkit
  • Thur 20th June 2024: Simple Minds
  • Fri 5th July 2024: Jack Savoretti
  • Sat 6th July 2024: JLS
  • Fri 12th July 2024: Richard Ashcroft
  • Sat 13th July 2024: Nile Rodgers and Chic
  • Fri 19th July 2024: Manic Street Preachers and Suede
  • Sat 20th July 2024: IDLES
  • Fri 26th July 2024: Jess Glynne
  • Fri 2nd August 2024: Craig David
  • Fri 16th August 2024: Paloma Faith
  • Fri 23rd August 2024: Busted
  • Fri 30th August 2024: DJ Spoony - Garage Classical ft So Solid Crew & more
  • Sat 31st August 2024: Becky Hill

