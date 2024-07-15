Richard Ashcroft plays classic set & calls Trump a Lucky Man at Kew The Music 2024

Richard Ashcroft performs at Kew The Music 2024. Picture: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

The Verve legend serenaded the iconic gardens with iconic songs from his career, rounding off a series of gigs at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

By Jenny Mensah

Richard Ashcroft played a rousing set on Sunday (14th July), rounding off the series of gigs at Kew The Music 2024.

Bringing his times forward to allow his fans to watch the majority of England vs Spain in the Euro final, the Wigan bard treated fans to a nostalgic set of some of his biggest hits.

After a supporting set from singer-songwriter Jamie Webster, Ashcroft played an Urban Hymns-heavy setlist, kicking off his performance with the atmospheric Space And Time.

Also on the setlist were the likes of the stirring Sonnet, Lucky Man and The Verve's heartbreaking The Drugs Don't Work single.

Richard Ashcroft tonight in London 🔥



Legend 🫡



🎥 ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ pic.twitter.com/I8vc1hky40 — Mark Chappell Gig Vids 🎥 (@MarkChappellino) July 14, 2024

The 52-year-old singer also played a small selection of songs from his solo career, including his debut single A Song For The Lovers from 2000's Alone With Everybody, plus Music Is Power and Break The Night With Colour from his 2006 Keys to the World album.

England might not have got lucky last night, but Ashcroft still remains a Lucky Man... but not as lucky as Donald Trump it seems - who Ashcroft wished back to full health following the assassination attempt which threatened to take the former U.S President's life.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is a lucky man and thank you ⁦Richard Ashcroft pic.twitter.com/G3lewN2fZ4 — Boris Brett (@brettboris1) July 14, 2024

Ashcroft ended his performance on a rousing rendition of The Verve's most famous track, Bitter Sweet Symphony- seeing the crowds off before England's Bittersweet Euro final defeat against Spain.

See his setlist below.

Richard Ashcroft's setlist at Kew The Music on 14th July 2024:

Space and Time Sonnet Weeping Willow Music Is Power A Song for the Lovers On Your Own Break the Night With Colour The Drugs Don't Work Lucky Man Bitter Sweet Symphony