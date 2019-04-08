VIDEO: Anthony Kiedis needs to hear this Red Hot Chili Peppers cover

See the Brazilian Twins cover RHCP's Californication hit from their 1999 album of the same name.

A unique and charming cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers' Californication has surfaced online.

This Brazilian duo, who also happen to be twins and go under the name B2wins, have covered the funk rockers' hit track, which is taken from their 1999 album of the same name.

Watch their rendition of Californication, which they covered on ukulele and the violin, above.

Listen to the B2wns crazy rags to riches story here:

Hear Kelly Jones' amazing Red Hot Chili Peppers story:

