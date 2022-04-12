Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love is the best-selling rock album of 2022 so far

12 April 2022, 15:21

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

The Californian funk-rockers 12th studio album has topped charts across the globe.

Their 12th studio album, which follow's 2016's The Getaway, was released on 1st April 2022 and hit both the Billboard and the UK album chart at number one.

The record, which is the first album to include returning classic guitarist John Frusiciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium, has clearly struck a chord with Chili Peppers' super-fans, hitting the top spot in 10 different countries and becoming their first US number one album since the double LP.

According to a press release, Unlimited Love, which includes singles in Black Summer, Poster Child and These Are The Ways, has so far amassed an impressive 145million streams and 97,500 album sales and counting.

Listen to RHCP's sprawling 17-track album below:

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith talks friendship with "beautiful" Taylor Hawkins

Previously speaking on the band's latest effort, Flea told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan why it was the "best" they have to offer.

"I can just tell you that this record is the best of us," he beamed. "It’s the best that we have to offer. We dug as deep as we could. We don’t take one second ever for granted. We made the best music and look... like or don’t like it... there’s nothing else like it.

"You can’t go hear another record that sounds like the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love. You cannot. It is physically impossible!”

I can just tell you that this record is the best of us. It’s the best that we have to offer. We dug as deep as we could. We don’t take one second ever for granted.

- Flea - Red Hot Chili Peppers

READ MORE: Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante react to Will Smith's Oscars slap

Asked whether they only feel they are only as good as their last album, the bassist said: "I can’t know what records mean to other people.

"We’re always searching and yearning and we’re always trying to get better and we’re always trying to learn from our mistakes. And anything we’ve ever done that one person might say ‘That old one’s better’ and some person might think ‘Oh the new one’s better’.

"Everything is a lesson and everything is a part of us, so we’re always just trying to build on it and grow on it and add on. And you know. This is our life’s work. This is our mission. We don’t need the money.”

Watch our interview with the bassist in full:

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' UK dates here:

  • Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
  • Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
  • Sunday 26 June - London Stadium
  • Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

