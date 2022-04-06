Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante react to Will Smith's Oscars slap

Red Hot Chili Peppers react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Picture: 1. KMazur/WireImage/Getty 2. Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM 3. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Red Hot Chili Peppers were quizzed by Howard Stern on the controversial moment, which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock.

Red Hot Chili Peppers members have shared their thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.

The band were inducted by Chris Rock into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2012 and were asked by Howard Stern what they thought of the controversial moment.

Quizzed by the shock jock on SiriusXM Kiedis originally replied that “too much has been said already.”

However, guitarist John Frusciante said: "We love Chris Rock and I’ll stand forward and say he should not have been slapped.”

Kiedis then offered his opinion, saying: "I love comedy. I love comedians and I love being offended.

"Even though he wasn’t necessarily offensive in that moment … I hope at another moment he will offend me. Because I think that’s healthy, to be offended, and to be thoughtful. Comedy has a right to exist without too much violence."

The Chilis are the latest in a long line of celebrities to react and respond to the viral moment, with actor Jim Carrey revealing he was "sickened".

Asked by Gayle King on CBS what he thought about the incident, Carrey said: "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore".

Reacting to reports that Chris Rock doesn't want to file charges, he added: "He doesn't want the hassle. I'd have announced this morning that I'm suing Will for $200 million, because that video is going to be there forever. It's going to be ubiquitous."

"If you wanna yell from the audience or disapprove, show disapproval or say something on Twitter," added the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor. "You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face just because they said words."

Watch his full reaction to the events below:

Jim Carrey “I was sickened by the standing ovation,” “I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse.” #StayOnTheUpnUp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eq1a1I6PVg — Maurice Ash (@ItsMauriceAsh) March 29, 2022

When King suggested that it escalated to that level Carrey countered: "It didn't escalate. It came out of nowhere, because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated and I wish him the best. I really do. I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment.

"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night. You know, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have that moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did and it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when nominated for an Oscar. It is a gauntlet of promotion that you have to do. and it was just a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing"

