Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal reason for "halted" album

Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: Press

The band have announced a gig at the Egyptian pyramids, while Chad Smith talked about the follow-up to 2016's The Getaway.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed that work on their 12th studio album is "on hold" due to the California wildfires.

Californication drummer Chad Smith spoke to SiriuxXM about the band's new material and and explained that the natural disaster which spread through the southern half of the state causing death and destruction last year, also affected the band's progress.

"We started to work on it, which for us is just getting in a room and making some noise and like putting some notes together,” the sticksman explained to Sirius XM’s Volume West.

“And then the fires came, and the house we were working in – there was no damage, it didn’t burn down, but we couldn’t get back in there. So that halted our... [progress].”

The drummer also discussed the Malibu Love Sesh, which featured everyone from Beck to St Vincent and helped raise funds for those affected by the wildfires.

Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers play a special Halloween gig at Chad Smith's kids' school last year:

READ MORE: The truth about Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just announced that they'll play Egypt's famous pyramids in Giza.

The One Hot Minute rockers are about to get even hotter, heading to the historical landmark and wonder of the world on 15 March 2019.

🇪🇬!!! Red Hot Chili Peppers are pleased to perform in Giza, Egypt at The Great Pyramids of Giza on March 15, 2019.



Tickets available Friday. Details here ➡️ https://t.co/aC3DSkfbUw pic.twitter.com/aGJ2gTElCX — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) January 16, 2019

Watch the evolution of Red Hot Chili Peppers below: