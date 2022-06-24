Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Stadium: Dates, support, stage times, tickets and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play two nights at London Stadium. Picture: Samir Hussein

By Jenny Mensah

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play a duo of dates at the West Ham football ground in Stratford this weekend. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts and stage times.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with the European leg of their Unlimited Love world tour so far.

Now, after a show in Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, they're headed to London.

The duo of dates, which takes place at London Stadium in Stratford, are set for Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June, but who's supporting, what are the stage times, what will the weather be like and what's the best way to get there?

Find out everything we know about Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Stadium so far.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers burn bright with epic career-spanning set in Barcelona

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers' London Stadium dates?

Red Hot Chili Peppers play London Stadium in London on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th June 2022.

Anderson Paak of Anderson and The Free Nationals will support RHCP in London. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Who's supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in London?

Support for Red Hot Chili Peppers' London Stadium gigs is as follows:

Saturday 25th June:

Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals

Thundercat

Sunday 26th June:

A$AP Rocky

Thundercat

Can I still get tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers in London?

There are still some limited tickets available for RHCP at London Stadium on Sunday. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to see what's available.

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers London stage times?

The exact stage times for Red Hot Chili Peppers are yet to be confirmed, but we'll update this as soon as we know more.

Saturday 25th June:

Event starts - 6pm

Thundercat -

Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals -

Red Hot Chili Peppers -

Event Ends - 10.30pm

Sunday 26th June:

Event starts - 5.30pm

Thundercat

A$AP Rocky

Red Hot Chili Peppers -

Event Ends: 10.00 pm

What will they play on the setlist?

It's likely the band will play classic tracks from across their career, choosing to do away with I'm With You and The Getaway tracks in favour of songs classic guitarist John Frusciante had a hand in writing.

If fans are precious about setlists, then they should be warned that no song is guaranteed to be played, with the band making a last minute change during their Manchester gig and dropping Under The Bridge for I Could Have Lied.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 22nd June:

Intro Jam Around the World Dani California Universally Speaking (tour debut) I Like Dirt These Are the Ways Hey One Way Traffic Right on Time Here Ever After Suck My Kiss Snow ((Hey Oh)) Black Summer Californication Soul to Squeeze Give It Away

Encore:

17. I Could Have Lied (replaced Under The Bridge)

18. By The Way

READ MORE: How Red Hot Chili Peppers got more "introspective" with Californication

It won't be a scorcher when Anthony Kiedis and Red Hot Chili Peppers play London. Picture: Samir Hussein

What's the weather like for RHCP in London?

Saturday 25th June:

According to the Met Office, Saturday 25th June will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 13 degrees. There's a 30% chance of rain at around 9pm, when the band will be on, but hopefully fans will stay dry for the most part.

Sunday 26th June:

According to the Met Office, Sunday 26th June will see highs of 19 degrees and lows of 13 degrees with a 40% chance of rain at 1pm, but then it looks like it's going to be smooth sailing thereafter!

How to get to London Stadium?

London Stadium is served by the following tube, overground and national rail stations*

Stratford

Stratford International

Pudding Mill Lane station

Hackney Wick station

*A tube and rail strike is in effect this week. Please check tfl.gov.uk for more information.

Buses:

The stadium can be reached on the following bus services: 388, 308, 339, D8

The closest car parks are situated within Westfield, but the stadium advises that much of the nearby roads will be shut down on the day of the event.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' UK & Ireland dates

Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

with special guests Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Sunday 26 June - London Stadium

Wednesday 29th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

READ MORE - The Killers' Coventry set ends on Mr. Brightside - see the full setlist