Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played in Manchester

Red Hot Chili Peppers are on their Unlimited Love tour. Picture: Onereps/Profimedia/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

Anthony Kiedis and co played a career-spanning set at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester Wednesday 22nd June. Get the full setlist here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with the European leg of their Unlimited Love world tour so far and last night saw them land in the UK with a date at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The gig would have been hugely anticipated among their fans old and new, with the date marking their first UK gig in six years and their first with classic guitarist John Frusciante since 2007.

The night wasn't without its controversies and hiccups though. Find out what they played in their setlist below.

The show was somewhat marred by the unforeseen delay of their support act A$AP Rocky, which caused the band to start early and go ahead of him. A$AP did eventually make an appearance at the end of their set, playing 20 minutes to a sadly half-full stadium.

However, when Anthony Kieidis and co stepped on the stage, they delighted fans with classics from across their career including Can't Stop, Californication and Give It Away.

All in all, Anthony Kiedis and co delivered an incredible set, but fans will have struggled not to notice one iconic hit was missing.

Despite Under The Bridge being written on the original setlist, it was replaced last minute by their Blood Sugar Sex Magik ditty I Could Have Lied.

Red hot chili peppers adding under the bridge to their setlists but not performing it pic.twitter.com/IpiDuLrncy — k⛅️ (@purplefrus) June 16, 2022

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' Manchester setlist at Emirates Old Trafford on 22nd June:

Intro Jam Around the World Dani California Universally Speaking (tour debut) I Like Dirt These Are the Ways Hey One Way Traffic Right on Time Here Ever After Suck My Kiss Snow ((Hey Oh)) Black Summer Californication Soul to Squeeze Give It Away

Encore:

17. I Could Have Lied (replaced Under The Bridge)

18. By The Way