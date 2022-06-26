Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played on night one at London Stadium

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis at London Stadium on 25th June. Picture: Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The Chili Peppers played the first of two nights at the stadium in Stratford. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been blowing fans away with the European leg of their Unlimited Love world tour and after a date at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, the band finally arrived in the capital for a duo of dates at Stratford's London Stadium.

Find out what they played in their setlist below.

READ MORE: Here's what Red Hot Chili Peppers played in Manchester

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea thrills at London Stadium on 25 June. Picture: Michal Augustini/Shutterstock

After their Manchester gig caused some confusion with the delay of support act A$AP Rocky as well as the Chilis omitting their Under The Bridge hit from their set, London fans waited patiently to see if all would go to plan.

However, when Anthony Kiedis and co stepped on the stage, they didn't disappoint, playing a career-defining set showcasing tracks from across their career such as Californication, Give It Away, Can't Stop, Scar Tissue and current hit Black Summer.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers burn bright with epic career-spanning set in Barcelona

Their set also included a tour debut of classic Californication album track Emit Remmus, which includes the fitting lyrics: "London in the summertime..."

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Emit Remmus (Live @ London 25/06/2022) https://t.co/mPBocAC8Xf @YouTubeより — フェロイ(存在しない)🕙:∥ (@Pheroi) June 26, 2022

Luckily for their London fans on day one, the band chose to include their iconic Under The Bridge track in their encore before ending their set their enduring By The Way hit from their 2002 album of the same name.

‘under the bridge’; red hot chili peppers in london tonight 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fbEzUFbkQE — zain (@iffytmrrw) June 25, 2022

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' London Stadium setlist on 25th June:

Intro Jam Can't Stop Dani California Charlie These Are the Ways Scar Tissue Aquatic Mouth Dance Snow ((Hey Oh)) Emit Remmus (Tour debut) Whatchu Thinkin' Otherside The Heavy Wing Nobody Weird Like Me Californication Black Summer Give It Away

Encore:

17. Under The Bridge

18. By The Way