Red Hot Chili Peppers share snippet of new music with John Frusciante

29 January 2022, 17:05 | Updated: 29 January 2022, 17:23

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2021
Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased new music. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

The California funk rockers have teased their new material, which marks their first new music with John Frusciante since Stadium Arcadium.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased new music and the first taste of what may very well be coming from their next album.

The California funk rockers had their fanbase very excited when they announced John Frusciante would be returning to the band in 2019 and they've since confirmed he's working on a new record with them.

Now the band have shared a first slice of what to expect from the reunion, taking to social media to share a short clip.

Bassist Flea shared the same post, with the caption: "We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free."

The new music will mark the first slice of material which includes guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Talking about writing new music with RHCP last year, Frusciante told Aussie radio station Double J: “It’s just returning to family. I’m extremely comfortable with those people. It was as if no time had gone by at all when we started playing, pretty much, with a couple of minor exceptions, like how Chad and I gradually got our communication together in a new way".

The By The Way rocker added: "But basically, we’re all just as comfortable with each other as we ever were, and it just felt like that right off the bat."

Back in 2020, Chad Smith also told Rolling Stone the album was "almost done" and revealed the band are "really listening to each other in a new way".

"John’s been back for a while now, so it feels completely natural," said the drummer. "He’s so into it. He’s working so hard.

"We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

