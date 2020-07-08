Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline NOS Alive 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been confirmed for NOS Alive 2021. Picture: L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

The Californication rockers will top the bill at the Portuguese festival, adding a further live date to their schedule with returning guitarist John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chill Peppers have been confirmed for NOS Alive 2021.

Anthony Kiedis and co are the first headliners to be confirmed for the festival, which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal from 7-10 July next year.

This music event - which was set to take place this week - was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tickets are now on sale for the festival’s next instalment.

Joining them on the bill are Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, Caribou, Nothing But Thieves and more.

The festival marks another date for Red Hot Chilli Peppers' calendar which will include their returning guitarist John Frusciante.

Os @ChiliPeppers juntam-se ao cartaz no dia 8/7/21, no #PalcoNOS num regresso que vai ficar para a história! 🌶 pic.twitter.com/zTP1FH4BSu — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) July 8, 2020

Last December saw the Chilis first announce the return of their classic guitarist alongside the departure of Josh Klinghoffer.

Taking to social media, the Californication rockers wrote: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

See their full post, which was shared on bassist Flea's Instagram, here:

John Frusciante first joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers at just 18 years old, following the death of Hillel Slovak in 1988 due to a heroin overdose.

Frusciante went on to suffer his own battle with heroin addiction, which - after leaving the band in 1992 - almost cost him his life.

Despite re-joining the band in 1998 and going on to release Californication (1999) and By The Way (2002), Stadium Arcadium (2006) was to be the last album he recorded with Anthony Kiedis and co.

The guitarist is now said to be working on the band's next studio album.

See the names confirmed for the festival so far:

Black Pumas

Fontaines D.C.Thurs

8 July

Alt-J

Nothing But Thieves

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Seasick SteveFri

9 July

Angel Olsen

Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers

Moses Sumney

Sea Girls

Sat 10 July

Alec Benjamin

Caribou

Parcels

Two Door Cinema Club