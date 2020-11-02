Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea pays tribute to 43 year friendship with Anthony Kiedis

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Anthony Kiedis in 1986. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The RHCP bassist celebrated his long-time friend and bandmate by sharing a throwback photo on his 58th birthday this weekend.

Flea has paid tribute to Anthony Kiedis in a heartfelt post on social media.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist took to Instagram on the frontman and co-founder's 58th Birthday on 1 November to toast to their four decade long friendship.

Sharing a throwback image of the two of them on stage, Flea wrote: "Anthony I met you 43 years ago and my life changed forever. I hope we can always lift each other up. I love you with all my heart, happy birthday my brother."

Flea has previously talked about his unique relationship with Anthony Kiedis, who he met at high school and has even referred to them as falling "in love".

Speaking to Sirius XM 2019, the bassist got emotional describing their friendship, saying: "I met him when I was 15 and we both started 10th grade at Fairfax High School and we were almost immediately in love and at war and it's stayed that way ever since."

He added: "I found someone who I could communicate with in a profound way that I hadn't before and here we are 40 something years later..."

Watch their clip here:

READ MORE: Why Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis most honest song.

Recently Flea also paid tribute to Chilis drummer Chad Smith on his birthday, writing: "Chad my brother in rhythm. I love you, your steady groove keeping me honest all these years. Happy birthday homie, here’s to many more."

READ MORE: Why is Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea called Flea?

Meanwhile, John Frusciante recently opened up about his return to the band and teased some of what can be expected from their new music.

The classic RHCP guitarist, who rejoined the band in 2019 after an over decade-long departure, told radio station Double J: "It’s just returning to family. I’m extremely comfortable with those people."

It was as if no time had gone by at all when we started playing, pretty much, with a couple of minor exceptions, like how Chad and I gradually got our communication together in a new way,” added the By The Way rocker ."But basically, we’re all just as comfortable with each other as we ever were, and it just felt like that right off the bat."

WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers play with John Frusciante for first time in over 12 years

Josh Klinghoffer - who originally took over from John in 2009 - admitted his dismissal from Red Hot Chili Peppers was a "shock" but also "not a surprise".

"It's absolutely John's place to be in that band," he told Ultimate Guitar. "So that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them.

"If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had.

"Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something."

READ MORE: Josh Klingoffer reveals how Red Hot Chili Peppers broke the news of his dismissal