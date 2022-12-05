Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 UK dates as global stadium tour continues

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announce huge dates for 2023. Picture: Press

The California funk rockers will make a triumphant return to the UK next year. Find out where they're playing, who's supporting and how to buy tickets.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced two huge UK dates for 2023.

After a triumphant return to the stage with their classic line-up this year, Anthony Kiedis and co are set for another world tour, which will see them visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Existing tickets for the Chili Peppers' postponed 2022 Glasgow show will remain valid for the new venue next summer, but tickets will be re-issued.

Find out everything you need to know about the dates, including who's joining them as special guests and how you can buy tickets.

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2023 UK dates?

Friday 21st July, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday 23 July, Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow

When are tickets on sale for Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 UK dates?

Tickets go on sale from Friday 9th December at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk

Who's supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 UK dates?

Everyone from The Strokes, Iggy pop and St Vincent join the band on selected dates. Their UK dates will see them joined by The Roots and King Princess as special guests.

Visit redhotchilipeppers.com for more details.

