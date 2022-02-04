Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil Black Summer single from Unlimited Love album

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled their new Black Summer single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The California funk rockers have shared the first cut from their 12th studio album Unlimited Love and their first new music with John Frusciante since 2006.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their Black Summer single and announced the details of their Unlimited Love album.

The California funk rockers - made up of frontman Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - dropped the official video for the track at midnight on 4th February.

The song is the first new music to come from the band since their much-loved guitarist Frusciante returned to the band in 2019 and the first music to come from this classic line-up since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Watch the official video for Black Summer here:

With the song comes the news that the band's 12th studio album will be titled Unlimited Love and released on 1st April 2022. In a statement, the band said: "“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.



We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. ROCK OUT MOTHERF**KERS!”

Unlimited Love can be pre-ordered here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their Unlimited Love album. Picture: Press

Tracklistlist for Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love album:

. Black Summer Here Ever After Aquatic Mouth Dance Not The One Poster Child The Great Apes It's Only Natural She's A Lover These Are The Ways Whatchu Thinkin' Bastards Of Light White Braids & Pillow Chair One Way Traffic Veronica Let 'Em Cry The Heavy Wing Tangelo

The full edit of Black Summer comes after the band shared a snippet of the track last week. Taking to Instagram, bassist Flea wrote: "We been nurturing the feral animal for quite a while, it’s about time to set her free."

Flea also broke the news of Josh Klinghoffer's departure and Frusciante's return at the end of 2019, writing: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group".

Talking about writing new music with RHCP last year, Frusciante told Aussie radio station Double J: “It’s just returning to family. I’m extremely comfortable with those people. It was as if no time had gone by at all when we started playing, pretty much, with a couple of minor exceptions, like how Chad and I gradually got our communication together in a new way".

The By The Way rocker added: "But basically, we’re all just as comfortable with each other as we ever were, and it just felt like that right off the bat."

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to make fans very happy in 2022, by embarking on tour dates around the globe.

Their dates on this side of the pond include a date at Manchester's Emirates Stadium, two stints at London Stadium in June, plus shows in Dublin's Marley Park and Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' UK dates here:

Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Sunday 26 June - London Stadium

Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

