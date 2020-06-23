Queen to mark 50th anniversary with stamp collection

Two of the new Queen stamps from the Royal Mail. Picture: Royal Mail

The classic band will celebrate their half-century this summer by appearing on a set of Royal Mail stamps.

Queen are to be honoured with a special postage stamp collection to mark their 50th anniversary in July.

The iconic British band - made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - will be immortalised on a series of stamps from the Royal Mail.

The band's collection will be issued as a set of 13, which includes eight album covers - Queen II (1974), Sheer Heart Attack (1974), A Night At The Opera (1975), News Of The World (1979), The Game (1980), Greatest Hits (1981), The Works (1984) and Innuendo (1991).

Classic Queen album covers on the new Royal Mail stamps. Picture: Royal Mail

Also featured in the celebratory set will be four live group shots and a classic group photo.

The Queen stamp collection also features these classic live shots. Picture: Royal Mail

Brian May said in a statement: "It's hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps.

"Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true.

"Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held - we have become a national institution!"

One of the Royal Mail Queen presentation packs. Picture: Royal Mail

The quartet played their first ever show under the name of Queen at Truro City Hall in Cornwall on 27 June 1970 - although they were billed in the press under their former name Smile and Mike Grose took on bass duties as this was before John Deacon joined.

Roger Taylor described the collection as "an honour" and thanked Royal Mail for recognising the band's legacy.

He added: "We must be really part of the furniture now! Thanks Royal Mail for stamping on us! In gratitude."

Queen are the third rock band to be honoured in this way by, joining The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

The stamps are available now to pre-order from the Royal Mail's website in a number of different collections, including the complete Presentation Pack for £16.