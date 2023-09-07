Freddie Mercury's Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics sell for £1.3 million

Freddie Mercury's crown and cloak, plus the original lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody have gone under the hammer at Sotheby's. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns/John Lamparski/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The first sale of the Queen's frontman's belongings has begun - with one of Freddie's pianos selling for £1.7 million.

By Radio X

The auction of Freddie Mercury's personal belongings has begun at Sotheby's in London, with over £12.2 million raised in the first sale.

The first of six auctions of the late Queen frontman's collection took place on Wednesday 6th September and one particular highlight was the original working lyrics for the classic Bohemian Rhapsody going under the hammer for £1,379,000.

The drafts, which were snapped up by an online buyer, were jotted across fifteen pages of British Midland airways notepaper and revealed that the title of the iconic 1975 song could have been "Mongolian Rhapsody" and that one line read "Mama, There’s a war began, I’ve got to leave tonight".

The handwritten lyrics to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ are seen during the ‘Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own’, a free public exhibition of Freddie Mercury’s personal collection at Sotheby’s. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s

Also at the sale, a Yamaha Baby Grand piano which was used by Mercury to compose songs like the aforementioned Bo Rhap, Somebody To Love and Don't Stop Me Now, went for a stunning £1,742,000 - a record price for a composer's piano. Having been overwhelmed by the response to the exhibition of Mercury's possessions across the last month, Freddie's friend and former partner Mary Austin had decided to offer the piano without a reserve. The price is a record for a composer’s piano.

The piano belonging to Freddie Mercury is seen at 'Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own', a free public exhibition of Freddie Mercury's personal collection at Sotheby's. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's

Also going under the hammer at the first auction:

The lyrics for We Are The Champions (circa 1977): £317,500

The autograph draft lyrics for Killer Queen, c.1974: £279,400 (estimated at £50,000-70,000).

Mercury’s lyrics for Somebody to Love (c. 1976): £241,300.

Mercury’s signature crown and cloak ensemble as worn every night in the Magic Tour in 1985, including Queen’s very last live show together at Knebworth that year:£635,000 / $801,560, more than 10 times the low estimate.

Freddie Mercury's crown and accompanying cloak, in fake fur, red velvet and rhinestones, made by his friend and costume designer Diana Moseley. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Freddie's black silk velvet and sequin jacket, worn in the Bohemian Rhapsody promotional video from 1975: £139,700

Mercury’s leather arrow stage jacket, worn for Queen’s first and only appearance on Saturday Night Live on 25th September 1982: £190,500.

Mercury’s silver snake bangle, worn in the Bohemian Rhapsody videoL £698,500 - a record for a piece of jewellery belonging to a rockstar, and almost 100 times its estimate.

The last work of art that Mercury bought: James-Jacques Tissot’s Types of Beauty, Portrait of Mrs Kathleen Newton sold to an online buyer for £482,600.

And finally, the illuminated 1941 Wurlitzer jukebox, acquired by Mercury for his kitchen at Garden Lodge, sold for 20 times its estimate at £406,400. The jukebox still operates on its original coinage, and included some of Mercury’s favourite records, including: Hallelujah I Love Her So by Ray Charles, Rip It Up by Little Richard and Shake, Rattle and Roll by Bill Haley.

Oliver Barker, Chairman of Sotheby’s Europe said of the sale: “I have almost lost count of the number of auctions I have presided over from this rostrum, but I know for certain that I will never forget bringing the hammer down tonight - nor will I forget the electric atmosphere that both imbued the auction room and that has taken over our galleries for the past month.”

The auctions continue at Sotheby's on Thursday 7th September, Friday 8th September and into next week.