Watch The Queen & Freddie Mercury Biopic Trailer

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody film. Picture: YouTube/Queen Official

See the official teaser trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, which is released in cinemas on 2 November 2018

The official trailer for the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic has been released.

Watch it above, courtesy of the Queen Official YouTube channel.

The teaser trailer sees Rami Malek impersonating the iconic frontman in various guises and costumes from throuhgout his career.

Also re-created in the exciting 1:30 clip is the band's recording of Bohiemian Rhapsody in Wales, and their their historic Live Aid set.

Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazello and Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody film. Picture: YouTube/Queen Official

The video's description reads: "Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

"The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.

"In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day."

Bohemian Rhapsody is released in cinemas on 2 November 2018.