Freddie Mercury: In his Own Words

Freddie Mercury: 5th September 1946 - 24th November 1991. Picture: Midori Tsukagoshi/ShinkoMusic/Getty Images

Born on the 5th September 1946, Freddie Mercury left a legacy of incredible music and incredible performances. Here's his own personal view of the world and his music.

By Radio X Classic Rock

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The Queen frontman was an incredibly private person, but occasionally he would explain something of his personal philosophy in a TV or press interview. Here are some of the most revealing quotes that give us more insight into Freddie Mercury, the man.