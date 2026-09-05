Freddie Mercury: In his Own Words

5 September 2026, 06:30

Freddie Mercury: 5th September 1946 - 24th November 1991
Freddie Mercury: 5th September 1946 - 24th November 1991. Picture: Midori Tsukagoshi/ShinkoMusic/Getty Images

Born on the 5th September 1946, Freddie Mercury left a legacy of incredible music and incredible performances. Here's his own personal view of the world and his music.

Radio X Classic Rock

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The Queen frontman was an incredibly private person, but occasionally he would explain something of his personal philosophy in a TV or press interview. Here are some of the most revealing quotes that give us more insight into Freddie Mercury, the man.

  1. "I think Queen songs are pure escapism, like going to see a good film – after that, people can go away, and go back to their problems."

    To Melody Maker, May 1981

    Queen rehearsing at the Shaw Theatre in Euston on 10th July 1985, ahead of their Live Aid appearance later that week.
    Queen rehearsing at the Shaw Theatre in Euston on 10th July 1985, ahead of their Live Aid appearance later that week. Picture: Alamy

  2. "A lot of people slammed “Bohemian Rhapsody”, but who can you compare that to? Name one group that’s done an operatic single."

    To Circus magazine, March 1977

    Queen in 1975, at the time of Bohemian Rhapsody: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon.
    Queen in 1975, at the time of Bohemian Rhapsody: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon. Picture: Alamy

  3. “I have to win people over, otherwise it’s not a successful gig. It’s my job to make sure people have a good time. That’s part of my duty. It’s all to do with feeling in control."

    To The Sun, 1985

    Queen performing live on their final tour, at St James' Park, Newcastle, 9th July 1986.
    Queen performing live on their final tour, at St James' Park, Newcastle, 9th July 1986. Picture: Alamy

  4. "Rock and roll has a very wide spectrum and you can do anything you want in it."

    To Radio 1990, February 1984

    Freddie Mercury performing with Queen in Providence, November 1977.
    Freddie Mercury performing with Queen in Providence, November 1977. Picture: Alamy

  5. "I look back at myself, and think oh my God, how could I have done that, wearing black nail varnish, the long hair and the make-up... but everybody grows out of it."

    To Radio 1990, February 1984

    Freddie Mercury from Queen performing in The Hague, Holland, December 1974
    Freddie Mercury from Queen performing in The Hague, Holland, December 1974. Picture: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Alamy

  6. "I'm just a musical prostitute, my dear. I'm just me."

    1984 TV interview

    Freddie Mercury and Monserrat Caballe performing their song Barcelona in Spain, October 1988
    Freddie Mercury and Monserrat Caballe performing their song Barcelona in Spain, October 1988. Picture: Alamy

  7. "When they stop buying our records, then I'll say goodbye and do something else. Become a strip artist or something."

    1984 TV interview

  8. "I like to ridicule myself. I don’t take it too seriously. I wouldn’t wear these clothes if I was serious."

    To Melody Maker, May 1981

    Freddie Mercury making the video for Queen's It's A Hard Life in June 1984
    Freddie Mercury making the video for Queen's It's A Hard Life in June 1984. Picture: Alamy

  9. "I don’t want to keep playing the same formula over and over again, otherwise you just go insane. I don’t want to become stale. I want to be creative.”

    To NME, June 1977

    Freddie Mercury performing at Wembley Arena on his 38th birthday, 5th September 1984.
    Freddie Mercury performing at Wembley Arena on his 38th birthday, 5th September 1984. Picture: Alamy

  10. "A song can mean anything. But I’m a true romantic and a very loving person, and I think that comes out in my songs."

    Press conference, 1985

    Freddie Mercury in the video for the Flash single, October 1980
    Freddie Mercury in the video for the Flash single, October 1980. Picture: Alamy

  11. "I'm not married to music, I'm married to love."

    TV interview, 1980s

  12. "A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It's a theatrical event."

    To Circus magazine, March 1977

    Freddie Mercury onstage in Philadelphia, July 1982.
    Freddie Mercury onstage in Philadelphia, July 1982. Picture: mpi09 / MediaPunch/Alamy

  13. "I’m very emotional; I think I may go mad in several years’ time."

    To Circus magazine, March 1977

    Freddie Mercury, at home in August 1973
    Freddie Mercury, at home in August 1973. Picture: George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  14. "Some people can take second best, but I can't."

  15. "When I’m dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance."

    To Circus magazine, March 1977

    Freddie Mercury, pictured in the Netherlands, April 1982.
    Freddie Mercury, pictured in the Netherlands, April 1982. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

  16. "You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it."

    To Circus Magazine, April 1975

  17. "When I'm dead are they going to remember me ? I don't really think about it, it's up to them. When I'm dead, who cares ? I don't."

    The memorial statue of Freddie Mercury oin Montreux, Switzerland
    The memorial statue of Freddie Mercury oin Montreux, Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Brian May and Freddie Mercury of Queen performing in Holland, December 1974

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live in May 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

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