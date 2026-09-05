Freddie Mercury: In his Own Words
5 September 2026, 06:30
Born on the 5th September 1946, Freddie Mercury left a legacy of incredible music and incredible performances. Here's his own personal view of the world and his music.
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The Queen frontman was an incredibly private person, but occasionally he would explain something of his personal philosophy in a TV or press interview. Here are some of the most revealing quotes that give us more insight into Freddie Mercury, the man.
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"I think Queen songs are pure escapism, like going to see a good film – after that, people can go away, and go back to their problems."
To Melody Maker, May 1981
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"A lot of people slammed “Bohemian Rhapsody”, but who can you compare that to? Name one group that’s done an operatic single."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
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“I have to win people over, otherwise it’s not a successful gig. It’s my job to make sure people have a good time. That’s part of my duty. It’s all to do with feeling in control."
To The Sun, 1985
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"Rock and roll has a very wide spectrum and you can do anything you want in it."
To Radio 1990, February 1984
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"I look back at myself, and think oh my God, how could I have done that, wearing black nail varnish, the long hair and the make-up... but everybody grows out of it."
To Radio 1990, February 1984
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"I'm just a musical prostitute, my dear. I'm just me."
1984 TV interview
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"When they stop buying our records, then I'll say goodbye and do something else. Become a strip artist or something."
1984 TV interview
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"I like to ridicule myself. I don’t take it too seriously. I wouldn’t wear these clothes if I was serious."
To Melody Maker, May 1981
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"I don’t want to keep playing the same formula over and over again, otherwise you just go insane. I don’t want to become stale. I want to be creative.”
To NME, June 1977
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"A song can mean anything. But I’m a true romantic and a very loving person, and I think that comes out in my songs."
Press conference, 1985
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"I'm not married to music, I'm married to love."
TV interview, 1980s
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"A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It's a theatrical event."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
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"I’m very emotional; I think I may go mad in several years’ time."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
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"Some people can take second best, but I can't."
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"When I’m dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
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"You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it."
To Circus Magazine, April 1975
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"When I'm dead are they going to remember me ? I don't really think about it, it's up to them. When I'm dead, who cares ? I don't."