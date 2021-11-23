Freddie Mercury: In his Own Words

On 24th November 1991, the world of rock lost one of its greatest frontmen. Freddie Mercury died, aged just 45, but he left a legacy of incredible music and incredible performances.

Mercury was an incredibly private person, but occasionally he would explain something of his personal philosophy in a TV or press interview. Here are some of the most revealing quotes that give us more into Freddie Mercury, the man.