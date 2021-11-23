Freddie Mercury: In his Own Words
23 November 2021, 23:36
On 24th November 1991, the world of rock lost one of its greatest frontmen. Freddie Mercury died, aged just 45, but he left a legacy of incredible music and incredible performances.
Mercury was an incredibly private person, but occasionally he would explain something of his personal philosophy in a TV or press interview. Here are some of the most revealing quotes that give us more into Freddie Mercury, the man.
"I think Queen songs are pure escapism, like going to see a good film – after that, people can go away, and go back to their problems."
To Melody Maker, May 1981
"A lot of people slammed “Bohemian Rhapsody”, but who can you compare that to? Name one group that’s done an operatic single."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
“I have to win people over, otherwise it’s not a successful gig. It’s my job to make sure people have a good time. That’s part of my duty. It’s all to do with feeling in control."
To The Sun, 1985
"Rock and roll has a very wide spectrum and you can do anything you want in it."
To Radio 1990, February 1984
"I look back at myself, and think oh my God, how could I have done that, wearing black nail varnish, the long hair and the make-up... but everybody grows out of it."
To Radio 1990, February 1984
"I'm just a musical prostitute, my dear. I'm just me."
1984 TV interview
"I like to ridicule myself. I don’t take it too seriously. I wouldn’t wear these clothes if I was serious."
To Melody Maker, May 1981
"I don’t want to keep playing the same formula over and over again, otherwise you just go insane. I don’t want to become stale. I want to be creative.”
To NME, June 1977
"A song can mean anything. But I’m a true romantic and a very loving person, and I think that comes out in my songs."
Press conference, 1985
"A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It's a theatrical event."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
"I’m very emotional; I think I may go mad in several years’ time."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
"When I’m dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance."
To Circus magazine, March 1977
"I'm not married to music, I'm married to love."
TV interview, 1980s
"You either have the magic or you don’t. There’s no way you can work up to it."
To Circus Magazine, April 1975
"When they stop buying our records, then I'll say goodbye and do something else. Become a strip artist or something."
1984 TV interview
"Some people can take second best, but I can't."
"When I'm dead are they going to remember me ? I don't really think about it, it's up to them. When I'm dead, who cares ? I don't."