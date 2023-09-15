Freddie Mercury auction: Queen star's moustache comb goes for over £150k
15 September 2023, 14:21
The series of sales of the Queen legend's personal belongings have ended, raising a record £40 million.
The auction of Freddie Mercury's personal belongings has ended, with the lots raising over £40 million - a record for such a collection.
Over 41,800 bids were made on 1406 lots across six auctions, which included:
A Tiffany moustache comb belonging to the Queen legend has sold for a huge £152,000 - a far cry from its estimated value of £400
- A neon telephone, acquired by the star in Munich: £40,640
- A Cartier onyx and diamond ring, gifted by Sir Elton John to his friend Freddie: £273,050
- Some ephemera relating to Mercury's famous birthday parties, including a photocopy of the bar bill from the star's birthday bash in Munich in 1985: £27,940
- Mercury's personal mini-bar, with a pink marble top: £120,650
- 29 cat ornaments including two ceramic Japanese maneki-neko cats: £30,480
- The crown and cloak worn for Queen's final performance on the ‘Magic’ Tour (1986), which ended
- with Queen’s very last live show together at Knebworth in 1986: £635,000
The most expensive item was Mercury's Yamaha grand piano, on which he wrote most of Queen's greatest hits, which sold for a staggering 1.7 million, followed by the draft lyrics for Bohemian Rhapsody which went for an impressive £1.4 million.
Bidders came from 76 countries, particularly from those areas where Mercury’s fan base is strongest, including: the UK, North America, Germany, Italy, Japan, Australia, Mexico & Brazil.
Meanwhile, the month-long exhibition of the collection which ended earlier this month was visited by 150,000 people, with fans from Japan, the Americas and across Europe.
Rafael Reisman from Brazil, who bought the cloak and crown said: “My fascination with Queen, and particularly Freddie, started when I was 15 and managed to find the money to go to their iconic Rock in Rio concert in 1985.
"People have been asking if I will take the items I have won outside of London, but I feel that although Freddie made his home here, he really belongs to the world.”