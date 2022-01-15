Everyone thinks this cat looks like Freddie Mercury...

A cat has gone viral for its resemblance to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns/Getty

The furry friend has caught the imaginations of Queen fans on social media due to his purr-fect likeness to their frontman Freddie Mercury.

By Radio X

A pet has been delighting both Queen and cat-lovers alike for her resemblance to the late Freddie Mercury.

The furry friend named Mostaccioli, who shares an Instagram account with her pal Izanami, has up to 16.3k followers and counting... and when you scroll through their account, it's not hard to see why.

See for yourself with this image of Mostaccioli, who has a very distinct moustache-like marking on her face.

Naturally, it was captioned: "Don’t stop me-owww”.

People are clearly very taken with the purr-fect kitty, with one fan writing in the comments: "aww if this isn't Freddie's reincarnated form then I don't know what is," while another joked: "pawhemian meowody".

It's not the only image of the pet that has a resemblance to the late Queen frontman, with this adorable video showing her in all her cute glory.

And if that wasn't adorable enough, there's plenty of videos of the kitties as babies as well.

According to iHeart.com, the Instagram account is managed by their owner Natalie- a veterinarian officer worker who discovered a litter of stray kittens in the summer of 2020 and decided to adopt Mostaccioli herself.

Nataliie is raising funds for a non-profit organisation called Cats Of San Bernardino – that is “dedicated to saving the lives of cats and kittens in the city of San Bernardino" California.

