Queen's Brian May wants another Live Aid to battle climate change

8 May 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 14:36

Brian May thinks we may need another Live Aid to tackle climate change
Brian May thinks we may need another Live Aid to tackle climate change. Picture: Mike Coppola/WireImage

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker thinks young people could follow up 2007's Live Earth gigs to tackle the "enormous" environmental issue.

Brian May thinks it could be time for a Live Aid-style concert to tackle climate change.

The Queen guitarist, who took part in the first Live Aid concert to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine in 1985, has said it might take something similar to battle the environmental issue.

Despite Live Earth taking place to raise awareness took place in 2007, the We Are The Champions rocker has said Queen would be available for another to tackle the "enormous" problem.

Talking to The Mirror, the Bohemian Rhapsody guitarist said: “It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns.

“We’d help in any way we can but I think that’s what it would require.”

The environmentalist and animal rights campaigner added: "People have seen so many concerts since Live Aid purporting to be solving the problems of the world so it’s not quite as easy as it seems."

