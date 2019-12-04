VIDEO: Queen's Brian May thanks fans for support after calf operation

The Queen guitarist has thanked fans for their messages of support after revealing he underwent a calf muscle operation to help heal a "painful heel situation".

Brian May has undergone leg surgery to relieve a "painful" operation to release the tension in his Achilles' tendon.

The legendary Queen guitarist took to social media to share an image of himself in a hospital bed, revealing he'd had a "snip" to his calf muscle.

Taking to Instagram sharing the snap with his thumbs up in hospital this week he wrote: "I’m done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months."

He added: "I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems ! 😏). So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri"

Queen guitarist Brian May the 2019 Global Citizen Festival. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The We Will Rock You rock then shared a video from his hospital bed thanking all of his fans for their get well soon messages.

The legendary guitarist said: "Thanks for your kind messages folks. I'm doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works ! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There's a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge !! Onwards ! Have a good day folks ! Bri (sic)"

Watch his video, where he wiggles his toes, above.

Brian hopes to be back to full fitness ahead of Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody Tour which is scheduled for 2020.

