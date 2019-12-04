VIDEO: Queen's Brian May thanks fans for support after calf operation

4 December 2019, 12:33

The Queen guitarist has thanked fans for their messages of support after revealing he underwent a calf muscle operation to help heal a "painful heel situation".

Brian May has undergone leg surgery to relieve a "painful" operation to release the tension in his Achilles' tendon.

The legendary Queen guitarist took to social media to share an image of himself in a hospital bed, revealing he'd had a "snip" to his calf muscle.

Taking to Instagram sharing the snap with his thumbs up in hospital this week he wrote: "I’m done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months."

View this post on Instagram

I’m done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months. I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems ! 😏). So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

He added: "I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems ! 😏). So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri"

READ MORE: What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Queen guitarist Brian May the 2019 Global Citizen Festival
Queen guitarist Brian May the 2019 Global Citizen Festival. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

READ MORE: Why there isn’t a “hidden message” on Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust

The We Will Rock You rock then shared a video from his hospital bed thanking all of his fans for their get well soon messages.

The legendary guitarist said: "Thanks for your kind messages folks. I'm doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works ! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There's a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge !! Onwards ! Have a good day folks ! Bri (sic)"

Watch his video, where he wiggles his toes, above.

Brian hopes to be back to full fitness ahead of Queen + Adam Lambert's Rhapsody Tour which is scheduled for 2020.

READ MORE: Brian May reveals why Queen won't play Glastonbury Festival

Latest Videos

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

What time does the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special start on TV?

News

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

James Bond 007: No Time To Die - trailers, cast, plot, release date & more

News

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody

Does Rami Malek sing in the Bohemian Rhapsody film?

News

Pippa, Chris and Dom have a cockney off

VIDEO: Cockney Chris Moyles loves a bit of shopping

The Chris Moyles Show

Queen Songs

Queen Latest

See more Queen Latest

Freddie Mercury Of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977

Freddie Mercury's isolated We Are The Champions vocal is the best thing you'll hear today
Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

The Clash

10 great songs about the radio

Features

Queen - News Of The World album cover

The secret history behind Queen's News Of The World album cover
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins breaks down Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins breaks down Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

Foo Fighters