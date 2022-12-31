Brian May knighted in King's New Year's Honours List

Brian May of Queen performs at The O2 Arena on June 05, 2022. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

The Queen guitarist is to be given the honour for services to music and charity.

Queen guitarist and animal welfare campaigner Brian May has been appointed a Knight Bachelor in the New Year's Honours List, the first to be issued by King Charles.

The musician is famous for playing God Save The Queen on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Golden Jubilee, and he performed again at the Platinum Jubilee two decades later.

May pledged to “do the things one would expect a knight to do” including “fight for justice” and for “people who don’t have any voice”.

Brian told Sky News he's "pretty happy" his royal journey will "end up with a sword on my shoulder".

He described the knighthood as a "kind of challenge", adding: "I think that's the way I regard it, to do good in the world and do better than I've done before."

Sir Brian co-founded the Save Me animal welfare organisation, explaining that was "probably most proud of the tiny things that we have achieved for animals. It's an ongoing thing, and I'm hoping the knighthood will help".

Also being honoured this year is Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson, 25, who is getting an OBE following the team’s 2–1 extra-time win over Germany in July’s Euros.



Her teammates Beth Mead, 27, defender Lucy Bronze, 31, and goal scorer Ellen White, 33, are receiving MBEs.

Other famous faces included on the King's list are actors Stephen Graham, 49, and David Harewood, 57, who are getting OBEs.