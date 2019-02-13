Brian May: Bryan Singer is technically "not the director" of Bohemian Rhapsody

According to reports, the legendary Queen guitarist spoke out about the former director of the famous biopic at the BAFTAs and distanced him from the biopic.

Brian May has distanced the award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody film from its former director Bryan Singer.

The famous helmsman was let go from the making of the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, but still remains somewhat associated with film in the wake of recent child sexual abuse allegations.

Speaking to BBC at the BAFTAs, where Bohemian Rhapsody was nominated for seven awards and won two including Rami Malek's gong for Leading actor, Brian May said: “It's nothing to do with us.

“He hasn't been the director for a long time. He was sacked for very good reason... not by us, by Fox so it's a very arm's-length thing for us.”

The We Will Rock You guitarist added: "The only reason he's on the movie is his guild forced Fox to do this... technically, really, he's not the director of the movie. That's just life."

He concluded diplomatically: “Everybody who had something to do with the movie should be very proud.”

May previously issued a public apology to a fan on Instagram, who suggested he unfollow the Hollywood director in the light of recent sexual abuse allegations.

The Queen guitarist angrily responded to the Instagram follower: "You need to look after your own business and stop telling me what to do," before he apologised for his comments.

His message began: "Dear Folks - I was shocked and saddened to realise what I had done by my hasty and inconsiderate IG reply to this lady yesterday. I’ve posted an apology to her in the ‘reply’ box, but it seems to have disappeared - so I’m going to try to repeat it here, to be clear."

The We Are The Champions guitarist continued: "Dear Sue, I’m so sorry that I responded to your post so snappily and inconsiderately. My response was a result of my perception that someone was telling me what to do. I now realise that I was completely wrong in thinking that."

See his full Instagram post below:



He added: "The only reason I followed Bryan Singer was that we were working with him on a project. That situation came to an end when Mr Singer was removed during the shooting of the film, but I suppose unfollowing him never occurred to me as a necessity. Now, because of this misunderstanding, I have unfollowed. "

May concluded: "I should add that this is also a sincere apology to anyone else out there that I inadvertently offended. No such offence was intended and I will be more careful in future. Bri".

